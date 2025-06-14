KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — It has been a while since news last emerged about National Laureate Datuk Seri Abdul Samad Mohamed Said, better known as A. Samad Said.

He was last seen at the 2024 Merdeka Award ceremony here on Aug 28 last year, where Pak Samad — as he is also fondly referred to — was among seven persons conferred awards for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

The highly respected novelist and poet’s love for books and writing has not faded one bit despite having turned 90 in April this year.

His musician/writer son Az Abdul Samad, 44, assisted Bernama with this interview to gain an insight into the life of a man widely regarded as one of the most influential personalities in modern Malay literary history.

Love for books, writing

A. Samad Said — one of whose earliest short stories ‘Hari Ini Hari Gembira’ was written way back in October 1954 — is also regarded as a voice of the people’s conscience and a symbol of the resilience of the Malay language.

Also known by several pen names, including Hilmy Isa, Isa Dahmuri, Jamil Kelana, Manja, Mesra and Shamsir, he has five children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Born on April 9, 1935, in Kampung Belimbing Dalam, Durian Tunggal, Melaka, he was raised in Singapore and received his early education at Kota Raja Malay School before continuing his education at Victoria Institution.

He passed the Senior Cambridge Certificate examination in 1956. After completing his studies, he worked as a clerk at the Singapore General Hospital.

A. Samad Said later moved to Kuala Lumpur where he joined a newspaper called Fikiran Rakyat as a journalist. After several months, he returned to Singapore to work with Utusan Zaman which, together with Utusan Melayu, was under the Utusan Group, led by prominent Malaysian poet, playwright and novelist Usman Awang.

When the company relocated to Kuala Lumpur, A. Samad Said followed suit, assisting Usman Awang in managing Mastika, a magazine. Later, A. Samad Said served as the Head of Literary Development at the New Straits Times.

In 1987, he stepped down from his editorial position at Berita Harian to fully dedicate himself to writing, focusing on essays and poetry.

Unexpected honour

Asked how he felt about being a recipient of the 2024 Merdeka Award, A. Samad Said responded, “Honestly, I didn’t expect it and I never imagined it. But of course, I’m happy.”

Reflecting on his over seven-decade-long literary career filled with many ups and downs, he said he has always enjoyed being a writer even though “one can’t really rely on it for a steady monthly income... it’s unpredictable.

“Sometimes, you earn well and at other times, you get nothing at all. But because it’s a path I chose from the beginning, I have no regrets.”

On his achievements, he said he did not expect to become so popular, confessing that his success as a novelist surprised him.

“After receiving praise and material rewards, I felt like it was an unexpected gift for which I’m truly grateful.

“Every time I write something that receives a good response, I feel it’s not only a personal gain but also benefits society. I believe it (such achievements) becomes part of the nation’s treasure,” he said.

He also said among the many highlights of his career, his most cherished experience was writing ‘Al-Amin’, a poem chronicling the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“I never thought I would complete an entire anthology of Islamic poetry (‘Al-Amin’). I’m proud of my other works too but not in the same way... ‘Al-Amin’ is the most challenging as it required my full sincerity, deepest knowledge and capability to write it,” he added.

Salina, a masterpiece

A. Samad Said’s name reached its pinnacle with the official publication of his novel Salina in 1961. The story revolves around the conflict and struggles of a woman named Salina, set against the backdrop of post–World War II society.

Salina, a mistress, seeks to reclaim her dignity and find her place in a society that has marginalised her, following the loss of her true love and a life marked by sacrifice.

Through Salina’s character, the novel explores themes of poverty, morality, love and redemption, while also highlighting conflicts between traditional values and the changing times.

With its realistic setting and poetic narrative style, Salina is not only a landmark in modern Malay literature for its bold storytelling and aesthetic finesse but has also become an essential reading for every literature enthusiast.

Although it only received a consolation prize in a 1958 competition organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, Salina went on to be celebrated as the first-ever Malay novel and has been reprinted numerous times, including a special 60th anniversary edition in 2021.

Other notable novels by A. Samad Said include Hujan Pagi, which portrays the psychological turmoil of a pre-war journalist struggling to adapt to the changing direction and environment of modern journalism.

His other works such as Daerah Zeni’, Sungai Mengalir Lesu, Di Hadapan Pulau and Keledang capture the experiences and anxieties of society from various dimensions.

A. Samad Said also drew inspiration from his travels, turning each journey into literary material.

For instance, his visit to India in 1965 inspired Bulan Tak Bermadu di Fatehpur Sikri while his 1989 trip to Europe gave rise to Cinta Fansuri and Warkah Eropah. These works not only reflect his fascination with foreign cultures but also demonstrate his ability to transform personal experiences into universal narratives.

His critical reflections on literature and the global writing scene are evident in his essay collections Tangan yang Simpatik, Antara Bulan dan Wira and Ilham di Tepi Tasik.

One of his works resonating with the younger generation is the poem ‘Gagak Parit’, translated into English as ‘The Dead Crow’ by Harry Aveling.

The poem was part of Malaysia’s secondary school English curriculum from 2000 to 2009 and even became the focus of a visual art exhibition in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, a testament to its cross-generational impact.

To strengthen the letter-writing genre in Malay literature, A. Samad Said penned Warkah Kepada Salmi Manja, addressed to his wife.

He made his mark in drama as well, particularly through the play Lantai T. Pinkie, which was staged 17 times up to 2023.

His poetry collections such as 68 Soneta Pohon Gingko, Balada Hilang Peta and several of his translated works extended his literary reach internationally, including in South Korea.

He also participated in numerous literary programmes, inspiring younger generations. In 2019, he was appointed Resident Literarian at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, which also houses the Pak Samad Gallery — a living archive of his works.

Among the prestigious accolades he has received are: ‘Pejuang Sastera’ (1976), S.E.A. Write Award (1979), National Laureate (1985), ‘Sasterawan Nusantara’ (1999) and most recently, the Merdeka Award 2024. The Merdeka Award, given by the Merdeka Award Trust founded by Petronas and Shell, was established on Aug 27, 2007. This award celebrates the achievements and significant contributions of individuals and organisations within their respective fields.

Overcame stuttering

Sharing how he overcame his biggest handicap — stuttering — A. Samad Said said: “My biggest challenge has been my stutter. From the beginning, I had a dream of becoming a great orator. So, I would go to the seashore, wait for the big waves to crash and I would try to shout louder than the waves hitting the shore or rocks.

“My role model was actually someone who also stuttered — I’ve forgotten his name — but I wanted to surpass him. He started off with a stutter but eventually overcame it and that inspired me.”

On other challenges he faced in the past, he said while he could not recollect them, he, however, remembers that whenever he was inspired to create something and it took him a long time to complete it, he would get worried.

“But once I overcome it (the challenges), there’s a sense of relief.”

A. Samad Said’s wife Datin Seri Saleha Abdul Rashid, who he married in 1958, was a fellow poet and novelist, and a former journalist and one of the pioneering women writers advocating social justice and women’s rights. She was better known as Salmi Manja.

In 1979, he married his second wife Rashidah Md Dahan. Salmi Manja passed away on Dec 26, 2023, at the age of 86.

When asked how he balanced his career and personal life, he replied: “I honestly can’t separate the two. To me, every passing moment is meaningful. Reading is my only pastime... I feel at ease when I have a book on my right and left.

“In my free time, I enjoy daydreaming and reminiscing the past,” he added.

On his life philosophy, he said he always reminds people that the opportunity to come into this world is a gift and not everyone gets that chance.

“But I did and I am grateful for it. Each person interprets life in their own way but it is something that must be cherished. As a writer, I try to do the best I can,” he said.

He also said having gone through difficult phases in his life, his religious beliefs became even more significant to him.

“Whenever I feel anxious, I find comfort in reading the Al-Quran,” he said, adding he considers his success at overcoming his stutter an “extraordinary achievement”.

“I hope I made meaningful contributions to my people and my country through my presence in this world. And if this has happened, I am content.”

Never take what belongs to others

In addition to being a literary figure, A. Samad Said was also actively involved in social and political activism.

He played a key role in the ‘Gerakan Mansuhkan PPSMI’ (2009), which opposed the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English, and he participated in the Bersih 2.0 and 3.0 rallies, advocating for electoral reforms in Malaysia.

His sincerity and perseverance, as well as his struggles and diverse experiences, shaped his thinking and personality, establishing him as one of Malaysia’s most respected literary figures.

These days, he finds comfort in reading classic literature — books he never had time to finish earlier in life.

“Now, I spend more time reading classics I didn’t manage to finish before. For example, I enjoy reading works by Fyodor Dostoevsky, Leo Tolstoy and Ernest Hemingway... I didn’t finish reading their books in the past but now I’m taking it slow, savouring every moment and ‘gathering’ wisdom,” he said.

His message to the public is simple and profound: “Do good... contribute to your people and your country. Young people should ask themselves, ‘What do I really want to become?’ Then pursue it. Serve others. And never steal... never take what rightfully belongs to someone else.” — Bernama