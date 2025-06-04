SHANGHAI, June 4 — Officials have captured the last member of a runaway capybara gang that escaped from a zoo in eastern China two months ago, a statement said Tuesday.

The missing female rodent, named “Doubao” — “Bean Bun” in Chinese — absconded from an enclosure at the Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenic Area along with two other capybaras in early April.

Doubao remained at large for weeks after her companions were caught by zoo officials.

“The runaway child has returned home!” the zoo wrote in a social media post.

The capybara walked into a humane trap early Tuesday morning and was returned to her enclosure by zoo staff.

Despite spending two months on the run, Doubao gained weight and her fur was still “smooth and glossy”, the zoo said.

“It looks like she was doing well out there!” it added.

A video published by the zoo showed Doubao sniffing around a cage and pawing at its sides while a person can be heard saying “welcome home Doubao”.

Capybaras are native to South America but in recent years have become popular attractions at zoos worldwide, with the semi-aquatic rodents becoming unlikely darlings of the internet.

The zoo said the trio made their April breakout when another capybara Bazong — “Big Shot” — broke through a fence.

Bazong was later found relaxing in a lake.

It took seven or eight zoo staff to trap the second accomplice, Duoduo or “Hide Hide”, in a rubbish bin.

But Doubao eluded capture, with the zoo in May issuing a mock wanted poster accusing her of engaging in a mass jailbreak.

Officials at one point offered a reward of frozen fried rice, a carton of eggs, capybara-themed merchandise and lifetime entry to the zoo to anyone with information about her whereabouts.

A zoo representative also repeatedly pleaded for Doubao’s return on livestreamed videos, Tuesday’s statement said. — AFP