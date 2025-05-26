KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Malaysia’s capital city has joined Asia’s top ten slow travel destinations, based on Agoda data that also reveals where Malaysians prefer to linger overseas.

It ranked eighth in Agoda’s list, which highlights cities where travellers book longer stays to enjoy a more relaxed pace.

In Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi came in first and second respectively for slow travel, followed by Johor Bahru in third.

Perhentian Islands, which topped the local list last year, has dropped out of the top three.

“As life moves faster, more travelers are embracing the idea of slowing down to truly experience a place rather than just pass through it,” said Fabian Teja, country director for Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda.

“Malaysia’s diverse destinations, with its rich heritage and cultural offerings, make the perfect backdrop for unhurried exploration.”

Malaysians heading abroad for a slower holiday spend the most time in Tokyo, the company revealed.

Other international destinations preferred by slow travellers include Rayong, Kalegowa, Seoul, Taipei and Chennai.

These places offer experiences that reward a longer stay, from beachside retreats to cultural walks and food adventures.

In Kuala Lumpur, travellers take time exploring vibrant districts like Little India and Chinatown, enjoying the mix of old and new.

The city’s food scene and architecture make it a natural fit for travellers who want to go slow and savour each moment.