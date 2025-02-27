NEW YORK, Feb 27 — In 2008, Lady Gaga was encouraging everyone to get down to the sound of her global hit Just Dance. The track is aptly named, since dancing has many health benefits. In fact, a recent American study claims that a good boogie could offer effects comparable to those of running.

Forget squats and dumbbells! To stay in shape, simply get your body moving to the beat of your favorite song. At least, so suggests a study conducted by Aston McCullough, assistant professor of physical therapy, human movement and rehabilitation sciences at Northeastern University, and recently published in the journal PLOS One.

The scientific community has long agreed on the many benefits of dance. This artistic and sporting activity improves cardiovascular health, strengthens balance, increases flexibility and plays a positive role in psychological well-being. But until now, few studies have really evaluated the effectiveness of free-form dance, practiced without a defined framework or choreography. Does it enable a moderate or intense level of physical activity to be achieved, in line with public health recommendations?

To answer this question, Aston McCullough brought together some 50 volunteers aged between 18 and 83, with a wide range of levels of practice, from zero to 56 years of dance experience. For the purposes of this study, there was no imposed choreography: everyone was free to move as they wished, at self-determined moderate and vigorous levels of intensity, both with and without self-selected music.

An activity that’s within everyone’s reach

By accurately measuring participants’ heart rate, oxygen levels and perceived exertion, Aston McCullough found that free-form dance achieves the intensity thresholds recommended for beneficial physical activity, whatever the participants’ level of dance training. Music, for its part, naturally encourages people to move more. “You don’t necessarily need to have music, you don’t need to have any training or a teacher, anyone—ostensibly—can dance right where they are and get a health-enhancing dose of physical activity,” the researcher said in a news release.

This is good news for anyone who struggles to find the time or inclination for regular exercise. Unlike other sports, dancing requires no special equipment, no dedicated space and no special training. A living room, hallway or even an office is all you need to strut your stuff.

However, while dance can contribute to cardio work, it is not enough on its own to strengthen muscles and improve cardiorespiratory endurance. According to recommendations from public health authorities, adults aged 18 to 64 should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, or a combination of both. In addition, muscle-strengthening activities should be done on two or more days a week.

However, some dance styles, such as breakdance, include weight-bearing movements that involve all major muscle groups. However, further studies are needed to assess their real impact on muscular fitness and bone health.

In the meantime, there’s no excuse not to get moving. Whether alone or in a group, with or without music, dancing remains one of the most accessible and fun ways of looking after your health. So, in the words of Lady Gaga, “Just Dance!” — ETX Studio