KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Leading watch retailer Time Zone’s reopening of its newly renovated store in Ampang Point was held in conjunction with the launch of the highly anticipated Ice Smart 3.0 which has been described as the ultimate fusion of style, innovation & functionality.

The new store promises shoppers an elevated shopping experience with a brand new face lift. Designed with modern elegance in mind, this new outlet not only showcases a curated selection of handpicked globally-recognised brands, including the new Ice Smart 3.0, but also serves as a dedicated after-sales and service centre for customers.

Customers can look forward to custom engraving services and more, making it a one-stop destination for all their watch needs.

Introducing the Ice Smart 3.0

Datuk Seri Meer Habib (left, in red) opening the box to reveal the Ice Smart 3.0 at the launch.

The Ice Smart 3.0 takes wearable technology to the next level. Maintaining its sleek and minimal design from its predecessor Ice Smart 2.0, this new upgrade includes a built-in GPS and is compatible for all fitness enthusiasts who are users of Strava.

Some other key features include:

Built-in GPS: Track all your outdoor sporting activities with it.

24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring & Health Insights: Keep track of your fitness goals with real time health metrics.

Smart Notifications: Stay connected with friends & family through calls, messages & social media alerts at a glance.

Customisable Watch Faces: Personalise your watch face through a selection of wallpapers to suit your style.

An Always on Display & Durable Designs: Built to complement your on-the-go lifestyle.

Designed with fitness enthusiasts in mind, the Ice Smart 3.0 seamlessly transitions from day to night, perfectly complementing both an active, on-the-go lifestyle and a casual evening out.

This new collection introduces unique colour options and a range of mesh straps in three distinct shades.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This store reopening and the launch of Ice Smart 3.0 are all about creating an experience that truly resonates with them,” said Datuk Seri Meer Habib, Executive Chairman of Time Zone.

The new ICE Smart 3.0 collection is now available at all Time Zone & Ice Watch galleries.

Time Zone: Ampang Sales & Service Gallery; IOI City Mall; SOGO KL; Plaza Shah Alam; Mitsui Outlet Park; MidValley Megamall; Setia City Mall.

Ice Watch: Sunway Pyramid; KOMTAR JB; KLCC Suria; Vernakular Store, Bangsar.