KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Following the launch of the Zeekr X and the Zeekr 009 for global RHD markets, the upcoming model for Malaysia would be the Zeekr 7X. This is a premium fully electric 5-seater SUV that comes a lot of tech and it uses an 800V battery architecture.

The Zeekr 7X has been launched in China in the past few months and it will soon be released for global RHD markets in 2025. According to Zeekr, they have received over 58,000 orders for the electric SUV in 20 days in China after its official debut during Chengdu Motor Show.

Zeekr 7X specs and features

The Zeekr 7X is quite a hefty D-segment 5-seater SUV and overall, it is longer and taller than the Porsche Macan EV. It measures 4,825mm long, 1,930mm wide and 1,666mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,925mm.

For the base RWD model, it gets a single motor driving the rear wheels which pushes 310kW (416hp) of power and 440Nm of torque. This base single motor variant can do 0-100km/h in 5.8 seconds.

In China, the Zeekr 7X is priced from CNY 229,900 (about RM140,630) for the base RWD model with a smaller 75kWh LFP battery and up to CNY 269,900 (about RM165,100) for the range topping AWD version with the larger 100kWh NMC battery. — SoyaCincau pic

The base standard range model uses Zeekr’s in-house developed 75kWh second-generation “Golden” battery that delivers up to 605km on a single charge based on China’s CLTC-rated cycle. The 800V-based LFP battery can support DC fast charging from 10-80 per cent in just 10.5 minutes.

If you want to travel further, there’s a long-range RWD model that comes with the same 310kW motor but it is mated to a CATL-sourced 100kWh 800V NMC battery.

Despite the larger battery, it can do 0-100km/h slightly quicker at 5.7 seconds and it boasts an extended CLTC-rated range of up to 780km on a single charge. DC fast Charging is slightly slower though with 10-80 per cent SoC in just 15 minutes.

The range topping AWD version gets a twin-motor setup that produces a combined 475kW (637hp) and 710Nm of torque. This performance SUV can do 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Powering this EV is also a 100kWh NMC battery and 10-80 per cent DC fast charging takes 15 minutes. In addition, the Zeekr 7X AWD also gets air suspension with variable height adjustment along with off-road road.

The Zeekr 7X’s dynamic display below its clamshell hood cover, which you can even configure to display customisable patterns including personalised text. — SoyaCincau pic

The Zeekr 7X’s main party trick is its dynamic display on the front which has over 1800 LEDs below its clamshell hood cover. Besides showing variable patterns, you can even configure it to display customisable patterns including personalised text.

Depending on spec and configuration, you can get the Zeekr 7X with powered doors and there’s also a Smart B-pillar with integrated camera and touch screen. On the inside, the China-spec SUV gets a Zeekr Sound Pro Premium Audio system that features 21 speakers that produces 2160W of peak power with Dolby Atmos.

On the inside, it gets a premium interior which include a large 16″ 3.5K mini-LED display on the centre, and it is also equipped with a 13.02″ digital instrument cluster and a 36.21″ AR Head-Up Display (HUD) system.

The power reclining sofa seat. — SoyaCincau pic

Over at the rear, there’s a power reclining sofa seat which offers powered adjustments and massaging feature. The “boss” passenger at the rear also gets a fold down table and a built-in tablet behind the front passenger seat.

The boot is also pretty massive at 616 litres. If you need more storage, you can even fold the seats flat electronically along with height adjustment from the boot.

Whichever variant you pick, the Zeekr 7X in China comes with the full suite of Zeekr AD Intelligent Driving Assistance System which uses LiDAR and powered by Nvidia Drive Orin.

The large 16″ 3.5K mini-LED display at the centre of the dashboard. — SoyaCincau pic

How much will the Zeekr 7X cost in Malaysia?

In China, the Zeekr 7X is priced from CNY 229,900 (about RM140,630) for the base RWD model with a smaller 75kWh LFP battery and up to CNY 269,900 (about RM165,100) for the range topping AWD version with the larger 100kWh NMC battery.

If this premium SUV comes to Malaysia, we reckon that it could be priced anywhere between RM220,000 to RM280,000, and it would compete against the likes of the Mini Countryman, BMW iX1 and the BMW iX2.

Zeekr Global Head of Product, Allen Li revealed during the Zeekr Malaysia launch that the conversion from LHD (Left hand drive) to RHD (Right Hand Drive) will come with additional cost.

He shared that converting an EV to RHD requires an investment of approximately CNY 700 million (about RM428 million) and development timeline of almost a year. He added that not only the tooling will be different, but they would also have to look into the tuning of the chassis and handling. There are also other factors which varies including software and other configurations. — SoyaCincau