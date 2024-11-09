TOKYO, Nov 9 — Honda Motor Co. plans to end production of its iconic ‘Super Cub 50’ motorcycle in May 2025, ahead of the introduction of stricter vehicle emissions standards in Japan later that year, according to Kyodo News Agency.

Honda will begin selling the “Final Edition” model of the 50 cc engine motorcycle on Dec 12 at a suggested retail price of 297,000 yen (US$1,950). The company plans to take orders between Nov 8 and 24 and sell 2,000 units, but it could extend the ordering period depending on demand, according to officials.

Production of its “Super Cub 110” motorcycle with a 110 cc engine will continue.

Honda, which holds the largest market share of motorcycles with 50 cc or smaller engines, has decided it would be difficult to keep the motorbikes at an affordable price point should the company implement changes necessary to have it comply with new regulations scheduled to take effect in November 2025.

The automaker launched the Super Cub series in 1958 and has since manufactured over 100 million units to make it the most-produced motorcycle in the world.

However, its sales have dwindled in recent years due to the rise in demand for electric bicycles and scooters.

Honda also plans to end production of other motorcycles with 50 cc or smaller engines by October 2025 and will instead increase production of electric scooters. — Bernama-Kyodo