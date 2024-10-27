SHAH ALAM, Oct 27 — A TikTok showing a small cockroach running over pastries at a Setia Alam in a display cabinet has social media concerned about the cleanliness of the popular bakery chain.

The 49-second video posted three days ago by TikTok user NiaaRaj showing the insect taking a leisurely stroll through the food items has garnered over 327,000 views.

Expressing her disappointment over the lack of cleanliness at the establishment, NiaaRaj said that she had lodged a report with the Health Ministry.

In the comments, many shared similar incidents in other branches of the chain, while another said that the outlet in question was closed yesterday, though no other information is available.

There have been no statements from the chain, and their social media platforms have not been updated.