KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Visitors to a mamak eatery in Perak got a furry surprise when a pair of otters dashed into the establishment, running under tables and past workers.

In a TikTok posted by the user @selectedentertainment, the TikTok was captioned: “Aku tak tahulah macam mana dorang ni boleh lepas bukak kedai makan...tikus bapak besar boleh main2 kat kaki” (I don’t know how they (the otters) can get loose in an eatery...rats so big they can play around underfoot.”

In the video, a pair of otters can be seen scurrying around excitedly, running around the workers and even near seated customers, without showing hesitance or fear.

According to Weirdkaya, the TikTok poster had previously attempted to catch the otters but they proved too slippery to contain. Yet they would come if you called, demonstrating a certain amount of tameness.

The TikToker also noted locals were charmed by the otters, and did not wish them to be caught. Besides the mamak, the otters also regularly visit other stores in the area.

TikTok users also seem charmed by the video that has nearly 3,000 shares as of press time. Some did note that the poster should be more careful about calling the otters “rats” as the mamak might end up getting in trouble from the local council.

