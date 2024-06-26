PETALING JAYA, June 26 — Cultural organisation Pusaka recently received official NGO accreditation from Unesco in recognition of its decades-long efforts to enhance the sustainability of intangible cultural heritage in Malaysia.

This accreditation was announced during the 10th Session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held at Unesco Headquarters in Paris from June 11 to 12.

Founded in 2002 by Eddin Khoo, Pusaka works intimately with some of the most distinguished traditional performers in Malaysia including the wayang kulit and mak yong.

Pusaka’s creative director Pauline Fan expressed gratitude to Unesco for the meaningful accreditation and acknowledged the support and guidance provided by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia throughout the process.

“Pusaka is committed to continuing our work to enhance, revitalise and document Malaysia’s living traditions and intangible cultural heritage through our close collaboration with local community masters of oral tradition, ritual and traditional arts and local knowledge.

“We also aim to engage more public and private sector stakeholders in an ongoing conversation on Cultural Sustainability as an integral part of our nation’s Sustainable Development Goals,” said Fan.

Pusaka is one of three Malaysian NGOs to receive Unesco accreditation this year, joining the National Writers Association of Malaysia (Pena) and the Malaysia Craft Council (MCC).

NGOs accredited by Unesco provide advisory services to the Intergovernmental Committee under the 2003 Unesco Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Alongside offering advice and expertise on intangible cultural heritage (ICH), Pusaka will also take part in the ICH NGO Forum, which serves as a platform for communication, networking, exchange and cooperation among Unesco-accredited non-governmental organisations.