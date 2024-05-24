KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Tesla Malaysia has revised its 0.78 per cent interest rate promo for its Tesla Model Y RWD. Initially offered for hire-purchase arrangements on a 60-month (5-year) tenure, you can now enjoy the special rate on a longer 84-month (7 year) loan period.

According to Tesla Malaysia, the offer is only for Model Y RWD ready stocks as published on their inventory list. At the time of writing, there are 14 units available. The cheapest unit costs RM196,000 with white exterior with white interior or blue and black exterior with black interior.

The interest rate as low as 0.78 per cent promo is offered by their preferred financiers and buyers can own the Model Y RWD with monthly payment as low as RM1,808 in 84-month payments. Take note that a 20 per cent down payment is required for this promo and this special interest rate campaign ends on June 30, 2024.

The Model Y currently starts from RM191,000 before additional options such as colour, interior trim and wheel sizes. The base RWD model with a single motor comes with a shorter WLTP-rated range of 455km and it can get from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds. — SoyaCincau

