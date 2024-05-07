Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Mynic Berhad (Mynic), an agency under the Digital Ministry, launched a ‘RevUp and Register’ campaign offering prizes worth RM200,000, including a Proton X50 as the grand prize, to empower the growth of one of the country’s digital assets which is the .my domain name.

Mynic is targeting more Malaysians, especially micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) using the .my domain name through websites and emails to expand their business operations.

“By using the .my domain, they are able to move more efficiently with an unlimited reach and can strengthen their digital branding,” said Mynic in a statement here today.

The organisation of the inaugural campaign also aims to take advantage of the unique identity of the .my domain name as well as strengthen the competitive advantage of .my in the domestic and global markets.

It is also part of Mynic’s initiative in leading progressive change through technological innovation and digital transformation in line with the Madani government’s desire to increase the level of digital consumption and make Malaysia a digital nation.

“Mynic is committed in ensuring that people are not left behind and move along with current technological and digital developments,” according to the statement.

The ‘RevUp and Register’ campaign which runs from May 1 to December 31, 2024, sees the participation of 18 Mynic Registrars.

The campaign also offers prizes such as gold bars, electrical equipment and electronic items including PlayStation 5 as well as smartphones for each new .my domain name registration.

Additionally, several special series will be launched throughout the campaign, including double participation opportunities during special periods such as Hari Raya Aidiladha, the National Month celebrations and Deepavali while opening up more opportunities to win prizes offered.

Interested parties can get more information at www.mynic.my or through Mynic’s social media platform. — Bernama