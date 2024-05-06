PETALING JAYA, May 6 — The spotlight shone brightly once again as the 19th BOH Cameronian Arts Awards (19BCAA) made a return yesterday.

Held at PJPAC, this year’s awards ceremony presented by BOH Plantations and Kakiseni was hosted by Kai Chalmers. It celebrated outstanding performances across dance, music, theatre and musical theatre, while acknowledging emerging talents.

Award presenters included Datuk Ramli Ibrahim (who was the second BOH Cameronian Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient) and Datuk Zahim Albakri (a BOH Cameronian Arts Awards recipient).

A total of 39 awards and RM62,000 in cash prizes were distributed, in acknowledgement of the talent and dedication of the artists who continue to push boundaries and redefine artistic expression.

In her opening speech, BOH Plantations executive chairman Caroline Russell conveyed her congratulations to the award winners.

“Our collaboration with Kakiseni and, in extension, the arts community, allows us, through the BOH Cameronian Arts Awards, the privilege to support the nurturing of creative expressions and to connect with and enable connection within the performing arts community,” said Russell.

According to Persatuan Kakiseni president Low Ngai Yuen, this year’s theme Pentas Kehidupan: Meneroka Tanpa Batasan (Life’s A Stage: Explore It Without Limits) underscores the transformative impact of the arts.

“In the tapestry of life, every moment, whether mundane or extraordinary, serves as inspiration for the arts.

“The 19BCAA not only celebrates artistic achievement but also underscores the innovation and imagination of our performing arts community,” she said.

As for the future, Low added that there would be updates and tweaks to the judging formats and methodologies in time for the next BCAA.

This year’s awards featured sub-categories in dance, music, musical theatre and theatre, as well as the “Best Of 2023” category.

Each sub-category winner received a BOH Cameronian Arts Awards trophy and a cash prize of RM1,000, while each “Best Of 2023” Winner received a BOH Cameronian Arts Awards trophy and a cash prize of RM5,000.

The BOH Cameronian Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mathew Ngau Jau, 72, a towering figure in Malaysian arts and culture, and a testament to the legacy of the Kenyah Ngorek people of Borneo and the enchanting melodies of the sape.

For the full list of winners, visit here.