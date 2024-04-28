NEW YORK, April 28 — Moving your pelvis back and forth repeatedly and regularly will supposedly help you burn belly fat and lose weight. This dance-like exercise, popular on TikTok, is known under various guises, but can it really help you lose your love handles, as suggested by the many videos featuring the move?

TikTok is full of videos showing young women moving their pelvis back and forth energetically. Called the “Chinese belly fat burn dance” or various other names of the kind, the practice was popularized in March 2021 by a sports coach called wanyomori4515, followed by almost 10 million users on TikTok. According to the instigator of this trend, the repetition of these movements helps burn belly fat and promote weight loss. In fact, her account is entirely dedicated to this activity. She posts before-and-after videos, like this one of a young girl, viewed eight million times. The video claims that the girl’s weight went from 57 to 36 kg thanks to this pelvic movement. Another video claims that a woman lost more than 50 kg thanks to this technique.

Since then, internet users from other countries have copied this movement, claiming to have lost weight quickly thanks to this belly fat burn dance, as seen in a video posted by Adaoras_space.

Selling a fantasy?

Advertisement

While it may be tempting to try this exercise as a way to lose belly fat and slim down, it’s not nearly as effective as you might think. Juliana Massamba, a Paris-based dietician, nutritionist and sports coach, warns against these supposed physical transformations, which she believes are selling a fantasy. Contacted by ETX Majelan, she explains: “You can’t target weight loss solely on the stomach.” As for the kilos supposedly burned off, the sports coach is keen to point out that various factors need to be taken into account: “To lose weight, it’s above all about what you eat. These people must surely be following a diet and practicing other physical activities.”

Another important point is that this dance should be avoided by people who are overweight or who have back problems. In fact, this movement could cause physical damage to their already fragile spine, according to the sports coach. She explains: “By repeatedly flexing their already fragile spine, they’re putting a strain on the discs in the back.” She continues: “The discs in the back are little cushions in the spine that prevent our bones from rubbing against each other. When they are frequently flexed, these discs tighten up and cause compression throughout the spine.” The expert stresses that proper spinal alignment is crucial for practising a physical activity.

If you want to lose weight and, at the same time, lose belly fat, a varied, balanced diet combined with regular exercise is the best way to go. And it doesn’t necessarily have to involve high-intensity sports like running. “I recommend fairly regular walking to my patients, which is just as effective as running,” says Juliana Massamba. In fact, walking at least 30 minutes a day can have a positive effect on weight. Walking-based sports, such as rucking or YogiWalkie, may also be suitable.

Advertisement

Juliana Massamba points out that stress can also be an important factor in weight loss. “When we want to lose weight, stress becomes heightened, which increases cortisol levels (the stress hormone, ed.), which can often lead to weight gain.” She concludes: “Everyone goes at their own pace. You have to maintain a healthy lifestyle and listen to your body first and foremost. Nor should you rely on this type of exercise to lose weight.” — ETX Studio