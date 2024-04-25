KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Fashion and lifestyle shopping platform Zalora recently took a step towards sustainability by hosting a luncheon in conjunction with Earth Day.

The event brought together the brand’s VIP customers and social media influencers for a discourse on sustainable practices in the fashion industry.

At the heart of the event was an upcycling workshop led by social enterprise Kloth Circularity.

Attendees transformed old T-shirts into tote bags, showcasing the power of upcycling and reinforcing the message of environmental stewardship.

In addition to the hands-on workshop, guests indulged in a spread of vegan cuisine by LaGula by The Hungry Tapir.

Zalora's Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Achint Setia expressed the company's commitment to driving change in the fashion industry.

“We recognise the urgent need to adopt more sustainable practices in the fashion ecosystem. Through initiatives like the luncheon, we aim to inspire conversations and empower our customers to make eco-conscious choices.”

The company also launched Zalora Earth Edit, a curated collection of products featuring consciously sourced materials. This initiative aligns with their commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Further to this, Zalora offers pre-loved items, extending the lifespan of garments by preventing them from going into landfills.

It has also recently launched its Snap and Drop apparel donation programme on its website and mobile app.

Collaborating with Life Line Clothing, a local zero waste textile collector, Zalora aims to give donated apparels a second chance.

Donors can drop their pre-loved items at nearly 1,000 textile recycling bins across Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Johor and Melaka.

To encourage donations, donors will receive RM20 cashback on their next Zalora purchase.

Collected textiles will be reused and resold or repurposed as raw materials for household items like gloves and tote bags.

