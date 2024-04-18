KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The past month has seen a flurry of fashion and lifestyle events in the Klang Valley.

From Mango’s collaboration with renowned designer Victoria Beckham to local skincare brand B&B Labs’ eco-conscious initiative, we have rounded up six noteworthy happenings.

Victoria Beckham x Mango

European fashion brand Mango has collaborated with renowned designer Victoria Beckham on a spring summer capsule collection.

A perfect blend of British luxury, Beckham's immaculate style and Mango's contemporary design, the collaboration celebrates the two brands’ shared values of style, quality and femininity.

Inspired by the 1969 film La Piscine, the collection takes its cues from 70s style to propose a versatile day-to-night wardrobe. At its core are impeccably cut tailoring, feminine lingerie dresses, knitwear and accessories.

Crafted from natural fabrics such as linen, cotton and silk, wardrobe staples are reinterpreted as clean, luxe pieces in a neutral palette of white, black, ecru, butter with touches of blue, peach or mauve pink.

Tailoring is the cornerstone of the collection, with perfectly cut patterns on blazers, sharp shoulders, and waists, paired with extra-long trousers in relaxed flare cuts.

A selection of flowing, slip dresses with bias cuts and outer seams or snail ruffles also feature throughout the collection, as do themes of transparency and lingerie-inspired details.

To be launched on April 23 exclusively at Mango Mid Valley, the capsule coincides with Mango's 40th anniversary. For more details, visit here..

With a spacious and open concept, customers can browse through footwear, clothing and accessories that completes their sporting needs. — Picture courtesy of RL2 by Running Lab

RL2 by Running Lab

A new lifestyle retail concept, RL2 by Running Lab has opened at The Exchange TRX. The 1,300 square feet store ‘celebrates the spirit of Run, Live, Move in your everyday living’.

With a spacious and open concept, customers can browse through footwear, clothing and accessories that completes their sporting needs.

RL2 features a wide collection of products for both performance and lifestyle and renowned brands including HOKA, Asics, Altra and Oofos.

They also offer runningaccessories such asFractel, Injinji, Hydrapak and GU.

Other Running Lab stores are located in Pavilion Elite, The Gardens Mall and IOI City Mall.

For more details, visit here.

The local brand’s CustoMask has undergone a makeover, featuring an eco-conscious packaging initiative. — Picture courtesy of B&B Labs

B&B Labs

In conjunction with Earth Day (April 22), homegrown brand B&B Labs’ CustoMask has undergone a makeover, featuring an eco-conscious packaging initiative.

CustoMask’s star ingredient E-cology Plus+ includes a blend of prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics verified by France’s Qima Life Sciences, a service provider of laboratory testing solutions and certifications.

Packed with 30ml of active ingredients, it is made with 100 per cent natural plant fibres. The mask boasts not only biodegradability but also full compostability, making them an environmentally sound choice.

“B&B Labs is powered by science and inspired by you. We are revamping our packaging in progressive steps to enhance recyclability and reusability,” said the brand CEO and co-founder Julius Lim.

To further reduce carbon footprint, B&B Labs has also launched a refillable option for their bestselling Micro-Molecule Gentle Cleansing Solution, an all-in-one gentle tribiotic cleanser.

For details, visit here..

The launch was an activity-filled event which included the unveiling of its latest robotic solutions. — Picture courtesy of KUKA

KUKA

International automation group KUKA, via its Malaysian business entity KUKA Robot Automation, recently launched their new Malaysia office in Puchong.

The launch was an activity-filled event which included the unveiling of KUKA’s latest robotic solutions like robotic arms, intelligent automation software, collaborative robotics and IoT-integrated solutions.

Guests were treated to live demonstrations of KUKA’s capabilities and cutting-edge technologies.

The demonstrations included various application such as palletising, welding, machine trending, simple assembly and training cells.

The new office which serves as KUKA’s centre of excellence in the region was also a showcase of its sustainability initiatives.

For more details, visit here..

The hotel’s Hanami Festival dining collection is inspired by the sublime season of the blooming cherry blossoms. — Picture courtesy of InterContinental Kuala Lumpur

InterContinental Kuala Lumpur

The hotel’s restaurant Tatsu Japanese Cuisine is unveiling the Hanami Festival dining collection, inspired by the sublime season of the blooming cherry blossoms.

Happening from tomorrow (April 20) to April 27, it promises an unforgettable culinary journey co-crafted by Japanese guest chef Kazuhiko Kojima and Tatsu's executive chef Tommy Kuan.

Throughout this festival, guests can choose from themed a la carte, a choice of two curated set menus paired with sake or wine, to an omakase experience.

On April 25, Kojima and Kuan present a Sakura-themed five-course menu fused with curated wines by Caldbeck Macgregor sommelier Dibin Chin.

For more details, visit here.

Lim (centre) with violinist Josh Kua (right) and emcee Arthur Tan at the recent opening. — Picture by Olivia Chia

Qristina’s Kitchen

Former makeup guru Qristina Lim ventured into the F&B business by opening Celebs Hotpot in 2018, which introduced personalised hotpot dining.

Now she has opened Qristina’s Kitchen, which serves healthy pizzas and omasake Chinese cuisine besides hotpot.

According to Lim, meals are crafted with premium ingredients without MSG. Diners can also elevate their experience with complimentary access to karaoke rooms.

Qristina’s Kitchen recently opened with a launch emceed by Arthur Tan and featured a performance by renowned violinist Josh Kua.

Guests included Pensonic executive director Nelson Chew, celebrity hairstylist Albert Nico, fashion designer Gillian Hung and top model Amber Chia.

The restaurant is located at The Signature Suites & Residences in Desa Sri Hartamas.

For more details, visit its Instagram.