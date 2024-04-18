KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweller Piaget has announced Thai actor Apo Nattawin and South Korean singer-actor Lee Jun-Ho as its global ambassadors.

Apo is the first-ever friend of Piaget in the South Asia region. The 29-year-old's breakout role was in KinnPorsche: The Series (2022).

With four million followers on Instagram, Apo has become one of the brightest stars of his generation, performing at sold-out concerts all over the world. He will next be seen in the film Man Suang.

Lee, also known under the mononym Junho, is a member of the 2PM boy band. — Picture courtesy of Piaget

Meanwhile, Lee — also known under the mononym Junho — is a member of the 2PM boy band.

The 34-year-old star has appeared in a range of films and TV series, from his debut in 2013 thriller Cold Eyes to 2023 romantic drama King the Land.

Richards was also announced by Piaget as the Face of the Maison. — Picture courtesy of Piaget

British rock and fashion royalty scion Ella Richards was also announced by Piaget as the Face of the Maison, which marks its 150th anniversary this year.

The 27-year-old model, who is the granddaughter of the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg, hails on her mother’s side from the stylish de la Falaise family. She is the great-niece of Yves Saint Laurent muse Loulou de la Falaise.

The trio are stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Piaget Society from the 1960s-70s with the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Andy Warhol, Ursula Andress, Brooke Shields and Salvador Dali.

“Installing this neo Piaget Society was the last pillar needed to reconnect the past and present times. We are proud to welcome Apo Nattawin, Lee Junho and Ella Richards, incredible personas, in our Piaget community,” said Piaget Global Director of Communications & Image Fatemeh Laleh.

