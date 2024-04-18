KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Prototype images of the proposed design of a train station in the Chinese city of Nanjing have ignited amusing conversation online.

According to online reports, the design takes inspiration from plum blossoms which are synonymous with the city.

However, internet users have pointed out that the design resembles something quite different — a sanitary pad.

Nanjing North Railway Station, the new version of the fairy tale "The Emperor's New Clothes", the design takes the idea of plum blossom? 南京北站，新版童话《皇帝的新装》，设计取意梅花，梅花表示很无辜，推友们认为它像什么？#南京 #北站 #梅花 #设计 pic.twitter.com/dKonY0xROj — Wind Lamp風中燈 (@laguizhong) April 14, 2024

Some users were quick to poke fun at the authorities’ explanation by pointing out that plum blossom has five petals while the concept design only has four.

“A five-petal flower is definitely not the truth about the design inspiration,” wrote a user called 19mandevu.

“It’s officially the menstruation station,” another user joked.

According to the state-owned newspaper Nanjing Daily, the preliminary design received approval from the Jiangsu province government and China State Railway Group.

Construction is due to begin in the first half of this year.