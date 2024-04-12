KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Delivered directly from Austin, Tesla Cybertruck is now in Malaysia. Before you take out your cheque book or call your banker, hold your horses — the Cybertruck is not yet available for purchase in our market.

At the moment, Tesla has yet to officially announce any plans to produce Cybertruck with a right-hand drive (RHD) setup. Hence, the unit that just made its way to Malaysia has a left-hand drive (LHD) setup.

If it is not available in our market, then why would Tesla send over the Cybertruck to Malaysia? According to Tesla Malaysia’s representative, the electric pickup truck is here to serve as a technology showcase and to complement the company’s current offerings in Malaysia which include the Model 3 and Model Y.

The Cybertruck in Malaysia is a Foundation Series model

While Tesla didn’t cover the exact specs of the unit that is being showcased in Malaysia, several laser-etched badges on the Cybertruck’s body revealed that it is not an ordinary unit. Instead, it is a Foundation Series which is essentially a limited-release launch-edition model.

The company never really disclosed the exact amount of Cybertruck Foundation Series that were offered to customers but most rumours pointed out at around 1,000 units.

You can take a closer look at Cybertruck in Malaysia soon

The Tesla Cybertruck will be in Malaysia for the next several months. During its time in Malaysia, the electric pickup truck will be showcased to the public.

However, Tesla has yet to reveal details about the Cybertruck public viewing events in Malaysia. The company said that details such as showcase schedule and venues will only be announced at a later time, although, rest assured, the public showcase will take place very soon

Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series quick specs, pricing

The electric pick-up truck is available in three variants although the base model which features a rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup can only be obtained in 2025. Since it is going to be released at a later time, only certain details regarding this variant were mentioned in the specs sheet.

Among such information include the ability to go from 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h. Tesla also said that the Cybertruck RWD can deliver 402km of range and has towing capacity of 3,402kg.

Meanwhile, there is also the mid-specs options which comes with two motors and all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. Performance-wise, Tesla claimed that the Cybertruck AWD is able to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds despite having a rather bulky physique.

Even though it has the same 180km/h top speed as per its upcoming RWD counterpart, the towing capability of the AWD variant is much higher at 4,990kg. When it comes to range, it can go up to 547km according to Tesla.

As for the top-of-the-line variant, it is called the Cyberbeast. While it is also an AWD model, what differentiate this variant and the mid-spec AWD option is the fact that the Cyberbeast carries three electric motors.

The tri-motor setup allows it to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds (with rollout subtracted, as per Tesla’s norm) although this can only happen with its Beast mode turned on. Not to forget, the Cyberbeast has a top speed of 209km/h which surpassed the previous two Cybertruck variants.

With all those firepower and being a much heavier variant than the AWD model, the Cyberbeast has less range but still quite respectful at 515km. Both Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast support DC fast charging of up to 250kW.

Physically, this is a one gigantic vehicle since it is 2.41m wide, 5.68m long, and 1.79m tall. Hence, it is not surprising that the Cybertruck offers plenty of cargo space with an overall capacity of 3,424 litres inclusive of 1,897 litres of lockable storage.

Furthermore, it can also support a maximum payload of 1,134kg. When it comes to weight, the AWD and Cyberbeast variants were listed as 2,995kg and 3,104kg, respectively while the weight of the base RWD variant will only be revealed next year.

Comes standard with an all-glass room and enough room to fit five adults, other notable features that come with Cybertruck includes a massive 18.5-inch touchscreen on the front and a smaller 9.4-inch touchscreen for rear passengers. It is also equipped with 15 speakers that are inclusive of 2 dedicated subwoofers and distributed amplifiers.

Another highlight of the Cybertruck is its tonneau cover. In addition to being motorised which made it rather convenient to use, the cover is also quite sturdy to the extent that it has no problem supporting two adults with combined weight of 200kg during the media showcase earlier today.

There are also several integrated 120V and 240V power connectors throughout the Cybertruck together with wireless charger and 65W USB-C ports. It is also the first Tesla vehicle that comes with Vehicle-To-Load (V2L) capability and capable of providing up to 11.5kW of power to external appliances or even one’s home.

For Foundation Series models, you would also receive these items:

Laser-etched Foundation Series badge

Foundation Series cabin graphic

20-inch Cyber Wheels with 35-inch tires

White decor

Premium accessories (All-weather interior lines, glass roof sunshade, centre console tray, gear locker dividers, vault d-rings, L-track hooks, L-track bottle opener)

Powershare Home Backup

Powershare Mobile Connector

Universal Wall Connector

Full Self-Driving (FSD) package

Lifetime Premium Connectivity

When it comes to pricing, the Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast they can be obtained for US$79,990 (~RM380,138) and US$99,990 (~RM474,757), respectively. On the other hand, the Cybertruck RWD is priced at US$60,990 (~RM289,843) even though it will only be out in 2025.

If you want to purchase the Foundation Series models, you have to add another US$20,000 (~RM95,052) on top of the pricing that was mentioned above. — SoyaCincau