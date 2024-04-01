KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — [ UPDATE 12:18 1/4/2024 ] DC Handal informed us this morning that the 200kW DC Charger are live and available for public use at 9am. However, they have just updated that the chargers are up for testing purposes and it will only be available in the next couple of days. Original post below:

After months of waiting, DC Handal’s 200kW DC Charger on WCE is now available. This is currently the first and only public DC charger on WCE highway.

DC Handal deploys first DC Charger on WCE Highway

The 200kW Kempower DC Charger deployed by DC Handal is located at WCE Assam Jawa Toll Plaza on the side that exits into LATAR and Jalan Kuala Selangor. The Kempower DC charger has two CCS2 nozzles with dynamic power sharing. Similar to other DC Handal EV charging sites, it costs RM1.50 per kWh.

DC Handal chargers can be activated via contactless card payments such as Mastercard or Visa, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay. Just select the nozzle number from the terminal and tap your payment card to start charging.

Alternatively, you can also activate the charger using your EV charging apps such as ChargEV and JomCharge. However, at the time of writing, the Assam Jawa Toll Plaza charger isn’t listed on the app yet.

Where is Assam Jawa Toll Plaza?

The Assam Jawa Toll Plaza is located at the northernmost end of Section 6 of the highway’s Selangor portion. WCE’s Section 7 which connects Assam Jawa to Tanjung Karang is still under construction. If you’re planning to drive north to Taiping and Penang from Selangor on WCE, you’ll have to drive through the old federal road until the upgraded Tanjung Karang interchange to connect to WCE Section 8 at Hutan Melintang.

WCE’s Perak portion from Hutan Melintang to Taiping Selatan was fully completed early this month. Section 11 from Changkat Jering to Beruas is currently toll-free until May 11, 2024. WCE’s R&R stops along the highway are still under construction and there are plans to deploy more EV chargers along the route.

Besides WCE, a DC Handal is also deploying a DC charger at Gua Musang in Kelantan. The 47kW Autel DC charger with two CCS2 nozzles was spotted at Hentian Gua Musang and it appears to be ready to go live pending necessary approvals. — SoyaCincau