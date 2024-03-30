NEW YORK, March 30 — Fruit is an excellent food choice for athletes, providing a combination of energy, hydration, essential nutrients and antioxidants to boost performance, aid recovery, combat cramps and fight muscular fatigue. Here are five fruits that are particularly well-suited to supporting runners in their sporting endeavors.

Bananas

Rich in potassium and magnesium, bananas are one of the most energy-rich fresh fruits. They can help limit cramps and fatigue. Bananas are the perfect snack for both sustained exercise sessions and recovery periods, as they are able to replenish energy reserves.

Cranberries

Cranberries are rich in polyphenols, a natural compound with antioxidant properties, helping to protect the body from the harmful effects of free radicals produced during intense physical exercise. According to scientific research, published in December 2023 in the journal Physical Activity and Nutrition, cranberry consumption was found to improve sports performance and muscle recovery. To reach this conclusion, the scientists gave daily cranberry supplements to trained distance runners for 28 days.

Kiwis

Packed with vitamin C, this fruit is a must for boosting energy before a race. It’s also rich in potassium, making it an ideal ally for post-exercise recovery, and it’s one of the fruits with the highest antioxidant contents. According to a study carried out in Japan in 2021, regular consumption of kiwis can reduce oxidative stress levels and increase antioxidant activity. The fruit can therefore prevent oxidation in the body, which is responsible for injuries and muscle fatigue.

Grapes

Grapes are rich in sugars, making them ideal for both performance enhancement and recovery. They’re also packed with polyphenols, which, as with kiwifruit, create an antioxidant effect against the free radicals produced during exercise. The high potassium and water content of grapes helps reduce cramps and aches.

Dates

Dates have been popular with cyclists for years. Rich in fiber, potassium, phosphorus and magnesium, they’re perfect fuel for people who want to do long, intense running sessions. Dates have a high glycemic index, which can help you to maintain a constant intensity level throughout your longer runs. — ETX Studio