KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Tesla Malaysia is currently displaying its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles at IOI City Mall for a week. Besides taking a closer look at their EVs, Tesla is also offering test drives for both models.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y roadshow is happening at LG West Court, IOI City Mall from today, the 20th until the 26th February 2024. To provide a closer look at its internals, Tesla Malaysia is also showcasing the body structure of the newly upgraded Model 3 electric sedan.

According to Tesla, the Model 3 is one of the safest cars on the road with a perfect 5-star NHTSA rating. It added body structure compromise of different grades of aluminium and high-strength steel to enhance the body strength. Combined with other standard safety features, Tesla said the Model 3 is designed to reduce the probability of injuries while earning one of the highest safety ratings in its class from NHTSA, Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

Tesla Model 3 Body Structure. — Soya Cincau pic

Advertisement

To give the Tesla Model 3 and Y for a spin, the general public can sign up for a test drive by filling up an online form.

To recap, the Model 3 sedan is priced from RM189,000 for the rear-wheel drive model and RM218,000 for the dual-motor All-wheel drive version. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-arrived Model Y SUV is officially priced from RM199,000 for the rear-wheel drive model, RM246,000 for the dual-motor Long Range model and RM288,000 for the dual-motor performance model.

So far, Tesla Malaysia has already started delivering its orders for the Model 3 while deliveries for the Model Y are still pending. Customers can order their Model 3 and Model Y EVs online and the current estimated delivery is set for Q2 2024.

Advertisement

For those who don’t want to wait, can check out the current inventory list on Tesla’s website. At the time of writing, Tesla Malaysia is only offering the Model 3 dual-motor Long Range model in Black for RM230,500 with 19″ Nova wheels and black interior. In case you missed it, you can check out our test drive of the Model 3 below. — SoyaCincau