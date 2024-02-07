KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― For the longest time, you have to visit Tesla Experience Centres in Cyberjaya or Pavilion Damansara Heights to test drive a Model 3 Highland or Model Y. Now, you can do so in Johor as well.

Tesla is camping out at Sunway Big Box for the next few months

Taking place in Sunway Big Box at Iskandar Puteri, the choice of the location doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, the mall is the first Tesla Supercharger and Destination Charging location outside of Klang Valley.

Advertisement

In addition to that, this is not the first time that Tesla Malaysia has hosted a test drive session over there. Unlike the previous session that took place last October which lasted just a few days, this time around you don’t have to rush over to the shopping mall.

According to the Events section on Tesla Malaysia’s official website, the public can test out Tesla EVs at Sunway Big Box until 31 December 2024. However, the duration stated on Sunway Big Box’s official website is much shorter which is until 1 July 2024.

Is Tesla setting up a permanent operation in Iskandar Puteri?

Advertisement

Regardless of whichever dates are more accurate, both of them are rather lengthy. So, is it possible that Tesla is gearing up to establish a more permanent presence in Iskandar Puteri?

It was just recently that we learned the company is currently looking for someone to fill the role of a Tesla Advisor in Johor. All things considered, it seems plausible but there are no solid signs so far that this is going to be a permanent thing.

Both Model 3 Highland and Model Y are available for test drive in Johor

Aside from the lengthy presence and test drive opportunity, what made the Tesla showcase at Sunway Big Box different this time around is that both Model 3 Highland and Model Y are available for test drives there.

With a WLTP-rated range of up to 629km, the Model 3 Highland currently has a starting price of RM189,000 while Model Y which offers a WLTP-rated range of up to 533km starts at RM199,000. Do note that the starting price mentioned here is the pricing of the vehicle alone and does not inlclude other related fees as well as insurance.

According to Tesa Malaysia’s website, the estimated delivery date for both models is still listed as Q2 2024 but you can cut down the waiting time for Model 3 by getting your hands on the units listed in the company’s online inventory. Don’t forget to check out our take on the Model 3 right here as well as Model Y over here to learn more about these Tesla EVs. ― SoyaCincau