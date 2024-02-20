KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Two dragon-themed artworks by Malaysian students were exhibited at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York recently.

The artists behind them were Zyed Hamidi Zainal Abidin from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Hoh Sheng Yue and Sheanne Chin Seng Wei from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar).

The aspiring artists represented Malaysia amongst 28 designers chosen worldwide by the HONOR Talents programme.

The pieces were part of an exhibition titled Dragons Soaring Across Four Seas, Welcoming the Lunar New Year Together which aimed to portray the unique cultures of each participating nation through dragon artworks.

Zyed’s artwork was made in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia and China’s diplomatic relationship. — Picture courtesy of HONOR

Hoh and Chin’s piece Year of Dragon: Prosperity at Its Peak, features a dragon tossing the traditional yee sang dish which originates from Seremban.

Hoh explained that the higher the salad is tossed, the more good fortune and wealth will come.

The young artists wanted to introduce yee sang to the world, adding that the dragon in the artwork tossed the dish as high as the iconic KL Tower.

“It was a surprise and excitement upon receiving the invitation by HONOR Talents to participate in the exhibition. Even though time was our biggest challenge, we did not want to miss this opportunity,” Hoh said.

She added that the duo were honoured to have their work displayed at the UN headquarters even if they weren’t there to see it.

The Graphic Design and Multimedia students previously won first place in the Open Design category at the 2022 HONOR Talents Global Design Awards.

Zyed’s artwork titled Soaring in The Sky Together: A Memorial of Understanding and Friendship celebrates the 50th anniversary of Malaysia and China’s diplomatic bond.

It features a dragon and two traditional Malay wau bulan kites flying in the clouds together with the national Hibiscus flower and other local plant species in batik-art style.

Hoh and Chin wanted to showcase the traditional Malaysian salad dish yee sang to the world. — Picture courtesy of HONOR

“This artwork is a vibrant tribute to unity, luck and shared tapestry of cultural diversity,” Zyed said.

The exhibition was organised by HONOR Talents, UN Chinese Book Club, Global Times and the Central Academy of Fine Arts, with support from the Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the UN.

Founded in 2020, HONOR Talents provides a platform for young talents in many skills across the globe through various events, awards and contests.

For more information, visit here.