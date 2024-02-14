GENEVA, Feb 14 ― Smoking, lack of regular exercise and stress can increase the risk of hypertension (high blood pressure), and therefore cardiovascular disease, as can a diet rich in fat and salt. A recent study suggests that a simple dietary change could make a significant difference, without anyone having to feel like they're limiting or depriving themselves. It's simply a matter of using alternatives to salt. Here's how it works.

Responsible for strokes, heart attacks and heart failure, hypertension affects one in three adults worldwide, according to data published in September 2023 by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The global health authority specifies that age and genetics are risk factors for high blood pressure, but that it can also be linked to modifiable lifestyle factors, and in particular to lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption or a high salt intake. It is this last point that interested a team of researchers in China, who investigated the impact of salt substitutes on hypertension.

“Adults frequently fall into the trap of consuming excess salt through easily accessible and budget-friendly processed foods,” said Yangfeng Wu, MD, PhD, lead author of the study and Executive Director of Peking University Clinical Research Institute in Beijing, China. “It's crucial to recognise the impact of our dietary choices on heart health and increase the public’s awareness of lower-sodium options.”

The researchers conducted the study with 611 participants aged 55 and over living in 48 care facilities, and divided them into two groups. In 24 care facilities, 313 participants swapped their usual salt for a substitute, while in the remaining 24 care homes, the diets of 298 participants remained unchanged. The study authors specify that the participants had a blood pressure of less than 140/90 mmHg ― ie, no hypertension ― at the start of the study, and that they were not taking medication for high blood pressure. The researchers did not specify which salt substitute was used but indicated that the composition was 62.5 per cent NaCl, 25 per cent KCl, and 12.5 per cent flavourings.

Replacing rather than eliminating

Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, this research suggests a lower risk of hypertension in participants who consumed the salt alternative. In detail, the researchers estimate the incidence of hypertension in these participants at 11.7 per 100 person-years, compared with 24.3 per 100 person-years in those who continued to use conventional salt. Another interesting figure is that the use of a salt substitute reduced the risk of developing hypertension by 40 per cent compared to participants who consumed ordinary salt. It should also be noted that the substitute did not cause hypotension (low blood pressure) in participants, which the scientists say can be “a common issue” in older adults.

“Our results showcase an exciting breakthrough in maintaining blood pressure that offers a way for people to safeguard their health and minimise the potential for cardiovascular risks, all while being able to enjoy the perks of adding delicious flavour to their favourite meals. Considering its blood pressure-lowering effect, proven in previous studies, the salt substitute [appears] beneficial to all people, either hypertensive or normotensive, thus a desirable population strategy for prevention and control of hypertension and cardiovascular disease,” says professor Yangfeng Wu.

In addition to the potential impact of switching to salt substitutes in day-to-day diets, the researchers recommend that these substitutes should be adopted “early in the food chain,” ie, in the preparation of dishes and foods by the agrifood industry. This would make processed foods less harmful to health. ― ETX Studio