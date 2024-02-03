KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Malaysian online entrepreneur Khairul Aming has made history after garnering RM1.2 million in sales in less than four minutes on TikTok Shop Malaysia.

The sale was made during the launching of his second product, coined as Dendeng Nyet Berapi which was conducted via a live streaming session on the platform at 9pm on February 2.

Within three minutes and 39 seconds, the 32-year-old has managed to sell all 80,000 units of his Dendeng during the livestream which saw around 3.3 million people tuning in.

“I’m pleased to announce that this is the fastest RM1 million sales ever achieved on TikTok Shop Malaysia!

“Thank you so much everyone, Alhamdulillah,” he said in a celebratory video shared on X (previously known as Twitter).

We did it guysss. Jualan RM 1.2 juta terpantas di TikTokShop Malaysia . Total 80,000 unit Dendeng Nyet Berapi telah sold out dalam masa 3 minit 39 saat and i cant thank you enough for the support dari 3 tahun lepas. Terima kasih guysss pic.twitter.com/vRWAx4ehsO — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) February 2, 2024

On January 29, Khairul revealed that he will be launching his second product following the success of his Sambal Nyet Berapi.

It took him and his team around a year to develop their new product which includes extensive research on ingredients, cooking methods and packaging. He had spent over RM2 million on producing the Dendeng Nyet Berapi.

Khairul also shared that he had made RM20 million in sales from his Sambal Nyet Berapi in 2023, which is a 40 per cent increase compared to the year before.

The Dendeng Nyet Berapi is retailed at RM14.99 for a 180 gram pack.