LONDON, Jan 26 — Cold water swimming can be beneficial for many aspects of health, including blood circulation, the immune system and stress, but UK researchers are now highlighting an additional benefit of this outdoor activity. They have found that it could significantly improve the physical and mental symptoms associated with the menopause.

Cold water immersion is already known to be beneficial in reducing stress levels, boosting the immune system and even stimulating blood circulation, but it could also prove effective in alleviating some of the symptoms of menopause. Such are the findings of a study carried out by researchers at University College London (UCL), who evaluated the effects of this physical activity on 1,114 women, including 785 who were going through the menopause at the time. “Cold water is phenomenal. It has saved my life. In the water, I can do anything. All symptoms (physical and mental) disappear and I feel like me at my best,” said one 57-year-old participant, quoted in a UCL news release.

Reduced anxiety

Published in the journal, Post Reproductive Health, the results of this research suggest that cold water swimming did help to alleviate some of the symptoms associated with the menopause. In particular, women reported improvements in anxiety (47 per cent), mood swings (34 per cent), low mood (31 per cent) and hot flushes (30 per cent) as a result of cold water swimming. The researchers also observed an improvement in certain menstrual symptoms in the women concerned (anxiety, mood swings, irritability).

“Cold water has previously been found to improve mood and reduce stress in outdoor swimmers, and ice baths have long been used to aid athletes’ muscle repair and recovery. Our study supports these claims, meanwhile the anecdotal evidence also highlights how the activity can be used by women to alleviate physical symptoms, such as hot flushes, aches and pains,” says the study’s senior author, Professor Joyce Harper.

In their conclusions, the UCL researchers explain that a large majority of women — some 63 per cent — practiced this outdoor activity specifically to relieve these symptoms. Looking at some of the comments cited in the study, women report cold water as being “an immediate stress/anxiety reliever” or see cold water swimming as a “healing” activity.

The combined effects of cold and nature

“The majority of women swim to relieve symptoms such as anxiety, mood swings and hot flushes. They felt that their symptoms were helped by the physical and mental effects of the cold water, which was more pronounced when it was colder. How often they swam, how long for and what they wore were also important. Those that swam for longer had more pronounced effects. The great thing about cold water swimming is it gets people exercising in nature, and often with friends, which can build a great community,” continues Professor Joyce Harper.

This isn’t the first time that the benefits of cold water, and more broadly of the cold, have been highlighted by scientists. In the early 2000s, research from Finland was already extolling the virtues of cold water swimming for overall well-being. Winter swimming, or ice-swimming, is widespread in northern European countries. In Finland, this kind of icy dip is known as avanto, a ritual that stimulates blood circulation, boosts the immune system, aids recovery and promotes skin firmness and elasticity. In the same vein, the Wim Hof method, invented by the Dutch “Iceman” of the same name, is said to foster a state of absolute well-being and plenitude. This practice, which has not been validated by science, combines breathing exercises, meditation and exposure to cold through ice baths or very cold showers.

Beware, however, because swimming in cold water is not without risks, as Professor Harper points out. “Caution must be taken when cold water swimming, as participants could put themselves at risk of hypothermia, cold water shock, cardiac rhythm disturbances or even drowning,” she explains. All of which should be kept in mind before you take the plunge. — ETX Studio