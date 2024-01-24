KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Malaysia is the third most popular destination to visit and celebrate Chinese New Year after Japan and Thailand.

Quoting a statement from digital travel platform Agoda, New Straits Times reported that Bangkok is the most favoured international destination for one of the region’s biggest holidays of the year.

“Booking data shows Singapore, Brunei, China, Indonesia and South Korea as the top inbound markets to Malaysia, marking China’s return as a top-five source market for the first time since 2019.”

“The five most popular destinations visited within Malaysia are Kuala Lumpur, followed by Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Malacca and Penang,” the platform said.

The platform added that Lunar New Year is traditionally one of the peak travel periods for Chinese tourists.

“For the first time since 2019, China is back in contention, ranking third in source market overall and securing a spot in the top-five inbound lists for Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.”

Malaysian travellers are also exploring various destinations abroad, with Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea being the top choices.

“Among the highly sought-after international destinations for Malaysian travellers are the Thai cities of Hat Yai, Bangkok and Krabi, followed closely by Bali and Seoul.”