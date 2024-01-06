KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has officially welcomed visitors to its new pop-up store at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

Open to the public until March 31, plenty of award-winning EVs from BMW, BYD, Mini, and Hyundai are currently being showcased at the new store on the ground floor of the mall’s Old Wing section.

Plenty of EVs to check out

The majority of the space within SDM’s new 1 Utama pop-up store is occupied by EVs from BMW. The list includes the xDrive40 and xDrive50 Sport variants of the BMW iX.

The brand’s entry-level electric SUV, the iX1 is also there as well as the i7 which is the highest-end EV that BMW has to offer in Malaysia for now. Not enough with cars, the German marquee’s two-wheeler division BMW Motorrad has also brought its BMW CE 04 electric scooter to the new pop-up store.

Naturally, SDM also didn’t forget to highlight the electrified offering from BMW’s subsidiary Mini at the new store. Also known as the Mini Cooper SE, you can check out a pair of Mini Electric just behind the i7.

Meanwhile, you should be able to spot the BYD Dolphin at the entrance of the store. In case you missed it, the budget-friendly electric hatchback was recently been crowned as the Value EV and EV of The Year at the SoyaCincau Awards 2023.

The bronze winner for the SoyaCincau Awards 2023’s Value EV and Electric SUV of The Year, the BYD Atto 3 is also part of the EV line-up as well at SDM’s 1 Utama pop-up store. You can check out the standard model and the Anniversary Limited Edition over there.

Last but not least, there are also several Hyundai Ioniq EVs that you can check out there too. For one, there are the Max AWD and Max RWD variants of the Ioniq 6 while you can also have hands-on experience with the Ioniq 5.

Both models have received plenty of accolades throughout the world including SoyaCincau’s Electric Sedan of 2023 for the Ioniq 6. As for Ioniq 5, it was also crowned SoyaCincau’s EV of the Year for 2022.

Meanwhile, we have previously predicted that a Ford EV would be showcased at the SDM 1 Utama pop-up store but unfortunately, it is a no-show.

Several ICE vehicles are part of the SDM 1 Utama pop-up store too

Even though there are no Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, or Explorer EV at the store, SDM did showcased several Ford models there. They include the Next-Generation Ranger Raptor and Ranger Platinum as well as the Everest SUV.

For fans of two-wheelers, the BMW Motorrad section also features the R nineT sports bike that comes with not only an eye-catching retro-modern styling but also a powerful 107hp 1,170cc twin-cylinder boxer engine. If you are looking for something more casual, then there is also the C400 GT 350cc scooter. — SoyaCincau