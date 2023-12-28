PARIS, Dec 28 — At a time when the well-being of our pets is becoming a key concern and a major industry, a new trend is getting attention on platforms like TikTok and Instagram: chiropractic for cats.

There’s a growing interest in this practice, largely thanks to viral videos racking up tens of millions of views on social networks.

We all know that cats are the real stars of the internet. And lately, these little four-legged creatures have been amusing the web with their reactions to chiropractic sessions.

On TikTok, these types of videos show chiropractors in action, soothing and delicately adjusting the spines of their feline patients. And the poses the cats end up in can be rather impressive!

What exactly is cat chiropractic?

Chiropractic for animals, and for cats in particular, is a form of alternative medicine that focuses on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of musculoskeletal disorders.

Pet chiropractors use manual techniques to adjust spinal misalignments, which practitioners claim help improve the animal’s overall well-being.

Proponents of these treatments claim that it can offer a multitude of benefits for cats, including improved mobility, reduced pain, better posture, and even a positive influence on certain stress-related behaviours.

Videos often show cats more relaxed and agile after their sessions.

Despite its growing popularity, cat chiropractic remains a subject of debate within the veterinary community. Some experts warn of the potential risks and stress the importance of consulting a qualified veterinarian.

They insist that, while beneficial in some cases, chiropractic should not replace standard regular veterinary care.

A community of pet parents

Social networks have played a key role in the growth of this trend. Cat owners share their experiences and advice, forming an online community dedicated to sharing information about feline health and well-being.

This community also serves as a platform for raising awareness of the importance of proper pet care.

Some groups point out the potential dangers of such a practice. In a video accumulating 46.9 million views on TikTok, users debated the benefits of such medicine.

“They feel such relief afterwards, it’s so good for them,” commented one user while another one questioned this hypothesis, commenting “Yeah, they’re relieved because a guy stops pulling their legs.”

This comment got its own response “or because their bones are not the right way and the guy is helping them?”

In addition to cats, chiropractic for dogs also fascinates internet users.

On TikTok, content creator Murat Colak, known under the pseudonym @boneshandsanimals and followed by over 3.8 million subscribers, shares impressive videos of this practice on our animal companions.

His videos regularly rack up hundreds of millions of views. — ETX Studio