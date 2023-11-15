KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Having introduced three new models this year, Honda Malaysia is keeping its promise from earlier this year with its fourth and final launch of 2023—the all-new, sixth-generation Honda CR-V. The family-oriented SUV is open for booking ahead of its debut next month, sporting an overhauled exterior, a more premium interior and a new hybrid powertrain.

2.0L e:HEV RS hybrid with 181hp

The CR-V comes as standard with the returning 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine; the previous model’s base 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC mill is gone now. It continues to churn out 190hp and 243Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT with seven virtual ratios. Honda Malaysia says both the engine and transmission have been retuned for smoother, more instantaneous acceleration and less noise. As before, all-wheel drive will be offered as an option.

For the first time, the CR-V will also be available as a hybrid in range-topping e:HEV RS form. Power comes from an electric motor that produces 181hp and a stout 335Nm, driving the front wheels. This is in turn juiced by a 2.0-litre direct-injected petrol engine, which not only functions as a generator but can also drive the car at higher speeds (where it is most efficient) through a lock-up clutch. If all that sounds familiar to you, that’s because the whole shebang has been lifted straight from the Civic e:HEV RS.

Larger body, more premium interior

The new CR-V continues the size growth apparent in recent iterations, measuring 80mm longer and 10mm wider with a 40mm longer wheelbase. Honda promises more rear legroom as a result of the larger body, alongside a boot that can now swallow up 587 litres of luggage.

Additionally, the increased dimensions should provide greater road presence, as will a more assertive front end design consisting of slimmer headlights and a large grille with a hexagonal mesh. In Malaysia, the CR-V will be offered with full-LED headlights with sequential indicators, along with an active grille shutter for the first time—the latter improving aerodynamics at higher speeds.

Like other new models in Honda’s stable, the CR-V has a cleaner design than the outgoing model, with a straight shoulder line, subtle wheel arch flares and a less abrupt window line kink, although the trademark L-shaped taillights remain. The e:HEV RS model benefits from blacked-out details such as the door handles, wing mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Honda Malaysia has not provided any photos of the interior, but we already know from other markets that the CR-V will have a more premium cabin, borrowing plenty from the latest Civic. These include the full-width mesh-covered air-con vents, wide centre console and a freestanding centre touchscreen. As with the Civic, you can expect features such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and a Qi wireless charger.

Elsewhere you can expect up to nine litres of storage underneath the centre armrest (a CR-V trademark), eight levels of rear seat recline and a new hands-free powered tailgate that automatically closes as you walk away. In terms of safety, the new CR-V comes with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assists, which has been improved over the last generation and now includes an adaptive high beam that prevents you from blinding oncoming motorists.

You’ll also find an updated lane centring assist system that provides better centring and steering guidance. Lastly, the CR-V will be offered with a 360-degree camera system from the factory for the first time, along with the Honda Connect app-based remote control and telematics system.

Customer previews across Peninsular Malaysia

To whet customers’ appetites for the new model ahead of its launch, Honda Malaysia is holding previews of the CR-V at 12 dealerships across Peninsular Malaysia from 17 November to 10 December. The dealers, which cover the east coast, southern, central and northern regions, are listed above. — SoyaCincau