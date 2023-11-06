KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Lazada, South-east Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform, is offering over a billion LazCoins on its platform during its annual shopping event, the 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year.

In a statement today, Lazada said the coins can be used to attain discounts and the lowest prices on tens of millions of products across the platform during the sales from November 11-13, 2023.

It said on a daily basis, one in three customers actively leverage LazCoins to maximise their savings while placing orders across Southeast Asia.

“Users simply need to check in to the LazCoins channel on the Lazada App (application) daily from November 1-13 to enjoy a supersized collection of LazCoins compared with the usual amount.

“By maintaining and completing the 13-day streak, shoppers will be able to effectively collect up to 1,640 LazCoins (worth RM16.40) for free, which can be redeemed for additional discounts on eligible products on top of other existing rebates they can already enjoy during the sale, such as platform and store vouchers, free shipping, and much more,” it added.

Additionally, customers who log on to the Lazada App throughout the sale period may also receive a random, surprise drop of LazCoins, it said.

Lazada said leading up to 11.11, it also has more surprises in store for shoppers, starting with a special giveaway on social media.

Starting from November 1-10, Lazada’s followers on Instagram have the opportunity to guess the sale price of a selected item daily.

“To join the contest, participants simply have to comment in the post with their estimate of the item’s sale price. The first 11 people to guess the price correctly or most accurately stand the chance to win the item of the day, which spans various categories,” it said.

It said this year, Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year unveils the “Ha11 of Fame” (Hall of Fame), featuring an ever-revolving selection of 11 exclusive seller deals.

In addition to brand promotions and exclusive discounts, shoppers can explore other incredible offers such as LazFlash Extra deals with more than 50 per cent off on popular, trending, must-have items — the lowest prices guaranteed, while free shipping vouchers can also be collected across the app.

Lazada said Lazzie Star, during this 11.11 sale event, will reward users with Golden Banknotes, which can then be redeemed during the sale to claim attractive prizes, gifts, LazCoins, vouchers, and more.

Customers can obtain more information about the Lazada 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year on the Lazada app or access its website at https://www.lazada.com.my. — Bernama