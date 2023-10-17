KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Every child deserves to have their birthday celebrated, even if they come from an underprivileged background.

This Community Month of October, McDonald’s Malaysia committed to ensuring orphans across the nation will get to enjoy the birthday party of their dreams.

McDonald’s Malaysia will be using RM300,000 to sponsor birthday parties for over 12,000 children in 400 selected orphan homes nationwide.

Community Month is an initiative under McDonald’s Community Programme and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RHMC) started in 2017 to bring positive change to underprivileged children.

Advertisement

After the Covid-19 pandemic situation improved in 2021, McDonalds Malaysia decided to focus their efforts towards children from welfare homes.

McDonald’s Malaysia Managing Director and Local Operations partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar said in a statement that it hopes to create happy memories in the lives of the orphan children.

“Celebrating a birthday is a very meaningful event for a person. Every time a birthday celebration is held, we can see the happy smiles of the young orphans,” Azmir said.

Advertisement

“This is what motivates us to continue this initiative. Furthermore, organizing lively birthday celebrations is our speciality at McDonald's.”

Azmir added that the purpose of the initiative is to give back to Malaysians who have continued to support McDonald’s for a long time.

The first of these birthday celebrations took place in Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah in Chemor, Perak last Wednesday

On top of a joyous McDonald's birthday party, RHMC Malaysia also provided 90 back-to-school packs for the kids.

An-Nur Maisarah Foundation Principal Dr Fazillah Nordin said in a statement that the children at Yayasan An-Nur Maisarah were overjoyed at the birthday celebration.

“I am very happy that McDonald's Malaysia chose the An-Nur Maisarah Foundation to make their Community Month a success this year,” Fazillah said.

“The festivities were clearly felt with several large cakes, colourful decorations and fun game activities. The back-to-school pack donation will also certainly make them more enthusiastic to go to school with new school equipment.”

To end Community Month, McDonald’s Malaysia is planning to open its first “Karnival Famili Mekdi” for all Malaysians to enjoy alongside children from selected orphanages.

The carnival will be held in McDonald’s Putrajaya on October 28 to 29, Penang Auto City on November 4 to 5, and Mutiara Rini, Johor Bahru on November 10 to 11.

Find out more by following McDonald’s Malaysia on Instagram and Facebook.