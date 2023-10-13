KUALA LUMPUR, October 13 — A student from Kolej Poly-Tech Mara (KPTM) in Alor Setar made the Malaysia Books of Records (MBOR) as the first Malaysian person to write an essay while being submerged underwater.

The 20-year-old Office Management student, Ahmad Fudhail Ahmad Kenedi, finished a 350-word essay within an hour and 34 minutes in a five-metre deep diving pool at the Kedah Aquatic Centre yesterday.

The attempt was witnessed by MBOR officials and also broadcasted live via KPTM Alor Setar’s official YouTube channel.

According to New Straits Times, while submerged, Ahmad has penned a Bahasa Malaysia essay titled Kepentingan Pembangunan Personaliti kepada Graduan (The Importance of Personality Development Amongst Graduates).

“At first, I intended to set this record at sea, but due to safety concerns and the current unpredictable weather conditions, we decided to shift the plan to a pool.

“Alhamdulillah, I successfully completed it in one hour and 34 minutes. The essay I wrote consisted of approximately 350 words.”

Talking about his experience, Ahmad shared that the first 20 minutes was smooth but the cold temperature of being underwater started to affect his concentration and mental state after the 35 minutes mark.

He added that writing underwater also proved to be quite tricky.

After achieving the record, Ahmad and his team have set their sights to achieve an even greater record, this time on an international level.

“In the future, our team may plan to attempt a world record. So far, we are contemplating a three-day consecutive underwater diving activity with alternating specific tasks.

“The details of these activities have yet to be determined, but we will consider all plans in due course.”

Ahmad extended his gratitude to everyone involved including KPTM lecturers and trainers and hoped that his MBOR record would inspire others to pursue their passion.