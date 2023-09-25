KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — To make its presence in Malaysia felt, Spanish haircare brand Montibello recently held a hair show and competition.

The Montibello El Sueno International Hair Show at Seputeh Glasshouse marked the brand’s first show in Asia as well as an introduction into the Malaysian market.

Themed El Sueno (The Dream), the event was a celebration of hair innovation, fashion and talent. It was attended by local celebrities Marsha Milan, Uriah See and online celebrity Azfar Heri, as well as industry veterans Albert Nico, Glen Hew and Gillian Hung.

The highlight was the APAC Inspirational Awards hair styling competition, which saw the participation of hair stylists representing various Asian countries.

In the end, two Malaysians took top honours. Roy Thean won Best Total Look, earning a trip to Spain and the opportunity to participate in the next trend collection, while Kimss Siow received a trip to any Asian destination for winning Best Colour Technique.

Participants showcased their skills using Montibello’s new product ranges, Chromatone and Eclat, which launched on the same day. Montibello also introduced its star haircare range HOP which aims to address hair-related concerns.

As the distribution hub for Montibello across Asia, Malaysia was chosen to host the event and invited numerous distributors from neighbouring countries. Event partners included Adidas and SUB International Beauty School.

Montibello's new product range Eclat was launched on the same day. — Picture courtesy of R Beaute

“We are excited to bring together the brightest minds in the hair industry for this exceptional event,” said Roy Kow, R Beaute CEO who was responsible for bringing Montibello to Malaysia.

He added that the event was not just a platform to unveil its range of hair colouring products but “a celebration of creativity, collaboration and the boundless potential that hair styling holds.”