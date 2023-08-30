KUALA LUMPUR, August 30 — Klang is a town rich in Malaysia's tradition, culture, and heritage.

This National Day, Malaysians and travellers can take a look back at our country's history through a guided tour at the Royal Klang’s Heritage Walk Programme.

Organised by Tourism Selangor, the tour will take visitors through 11 key sites that will give a taste of the town’s story.

From the regal Royal Gallery Sultan Abdul Aziz to the vibrant Tengku Kelana street, guests will be able to immerse in the diverse culture of Malaysia.

Visitors can witness artefacts and artwork from a bygone era of Selangor’s history, honouring the legacy of the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah (the former Sultan of Selangor).

Tengku Kelana street, the heart of Klang’s Little India, will give visitors a vibrant splash of colour with its multicultural markets and delectable cuisine like banana leaf rice.

Finally, the Tengku Kelana Indian Muslim Mosque will give visitors a symbol of our Klang’s unity with its distinct architecture.

Each location has its own unique past and is part of a larger story to represent Malaysia’s independence and progress.

The tour will satisfy the curiosity of patriotic Malaysians or tourists who appreciate culture and good food.

According to Tourism Selangor, the Heritage Walk is set to be one of Klang’s permanent holiday attractions.

The Klang Heritage Walk will start roughly from 9am to 4pm, with visitors spending 30 minutes to an hour at each location with guides from the community-based tourism (CBT) programme.

The guided tour is available now and is priced at RM350.

Those interested are encouraged to apply a week before their visit here.