The 'Veg Fest' makes its debut this weekend at Paradigm Mall. — Picture via ig/veghubmy

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Good news for vegans, vegetarians and the plant-based community, as Malaysia Veg Fest — KL Edition will be held from this Friday till Sunday at Paradigm Mall in PJ.

Organised by online plant-based delivery platform Veg-Hub, this year marks the event's debut. Over 10,000 visitors are expected throughout the three-day event.

With the theme Plant Power is the Future, it will feature over 30 vegan, vegetarian and plant-based brands such as Phuture, Love Earth and Innochef.

According to Veg-Hub co-founder and chief executive officer Gulshan Raj, their aim is to create awareness about the vegan, vegetarian and plant-based lifestyle to show people how easy it is to transition to that lifestyle.

Veg-Hub co-founder and operations head Mandeep Sidhu hopes to promote sustainability and a greener lifestyle by adopting eco-friendly practices throughout the event.

The event's opening ceremony will be inaugurated this Friday at 11am by Sangeeta Krishnasamy, a Malaysian actress who's also a vegan.

For more information, contact 017 907 4048.