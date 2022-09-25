Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce (right) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause with US media personality Kim Kardashian at the end of the presentation of Dolce & Gabbana's Women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection on September 24, 2022 as part of the Fashion Week in Milan. — AFP pic

MILAN, Sept 25 — Adoring crowds gathered in Milan on Saturday to catch a glimpse of Kim Kardashian ahead of a showcase of her new collaboration with designer Dolce and Gabbana.

The retro-heavy show during fashion week was announced with a flurry of publicity and social media interest.

The backdrop was a black-and-white film of Kardashian, currently sporting a platinum blonde hairstyle, enjoying a plate of pasta in a restaurant.

Models moved to rhythmic beats, showcasing the “Ciao Kim” collection, pieces for which were chosen by the star from D&G’s back catalogue.

They include historical pieces including full-length jumpsuits and ultra-tight dresses, transparent and lace-up corsets and lingerie, but also more casual streetwear, like low-cut jeans and crop tops.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, daughter North and one of her sisters were in the front row to applaud the social media queen, who joined Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on the catwalk at the end of the show. — AFP