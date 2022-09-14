Seventeen-year-old social media influencer, Coki has denied kissing the young woman on his lap from a recent viral video. — Picture via YouTube/ TopupHacker and Instagram/ DanishDanieal.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― Social media influencer Muhammad Danish Daniel, better known as Coki is in hot water after a clip of him embracing a young woman on his lap went viral.

The now-deleted TikTok video that circulated across social media platforms, showed Coki and a group of friends in a car.

The 17-year-old was seen in the video with the young woman on his lap in the backseat of the car before both attempt to shield their faces from being recorded.

Coki has since apologised for his actions via a TikTok live broadcast where he admitted his actions were wrong and clarified that he has no romantic relationship with the woman on his lap, known as Irdina.

According to Coki, he met with his group of friends at a restaurant in Petaling Jaya before heading to Menara U, Shah Alam.

“If you notice in the viral video, she was sitting on my lap in the car. We parked our car by the road. The parking lot at Menara U was already full, so we had to double-park (our vehicle).”

“We were waiting for another friend’s car to come and pick us up because there were many of us at that time.

“However, as we were blocking another car at that time, things began taking a chaotic turn when the owner of the blocked car started honking us.

“So, all of us just went inside the car to make way for the blocked car,” he said.

He added that they were together in the car for not too long and highlighted that Irdina sat on his lap just for a few seconds.

“She sat on my lap for just a short while. It was less than four seconds, I swear.

“And there are also those who said that I’ve kissed her; I didn’t kiss her in the video. The camera angle made it look that way,” he said.

Coki’s TikTok live apology, which was reshared by TikTok user Firra Reyda, has been viewed over 70,000 times and has garnered over 3,000 likes.

Local TikTok users were also seen leaving cynical comments about the whole incident.

“Apologise to god bro,” user EntahLah commented.

“Why didn’t Irdina sit on the other woman’s lap?” commented user pp.

“Okay, he has apologised. He can continue selling products after this,” user Yosh commented.