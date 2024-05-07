KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Shopee Malaysia has officially launched its On-Time Guarantee programme where customers can be compensated with free vouchers if their parcel delivery is late.

According to Shopee, the On-Time Guarantee Programme assures customers that they can receive their parcels with predictability backed by Shopee’s established fulfilment practices.

What is Shopee On-Time Guarantee?

The new programme provides a guarantee that buyers will receive their order within the Estimated Delivery Date displayed at the time of order. This On-Time guarantee applies to all orders, all payments methods and shopping channels which include Doorstep Delivery, Doorstep Delivery (Sea shipping), Self Collection Point, Economy Delivery (Mail Drop), Instant Delivery and 5-day Guaranteed Delivery. Shopee added that the On-Time Guarantee is only available for Shopee Supported Logistics Channels.

If your Shopee delivery misses the promised date, you will be compensated with a RM5.00 voucher that you must redeem and spend within a specific time frame. This programme started in phases since 22 April 2024 and it has been rolled out to all Shopee app users.

How to check estimated delivery date for On-Time Guarantee?

There are three areas where you can view the On-Time Guarantee delivery date. This includes the Product Details page itself, the check-out page and also the Orders Details page after the transaction is completed. As indicated in the status, you will be eligible to receive a RM5.00 discount voucher if your order arrives after the specified date.

How to redeem and use the free voucher if delivery is late?

If your Shopee delivery is late, the voucher will appear on the Orders Details Page. To claim the RM5.00 voucher, go to your Order Page by tapping on Me > To Receive (under My Purchases), and then tap on the order which is eligible to claim the voucher. There should be a “Claim” button which will appear on the next day of the estimated delivery date between 00:00 to 03:00.

Do note that you only have 3 days to claim the On-Time Guarantee Voucher upon Order Completion. Any unclaimed vouchers will be forfeited and no replacement will be provided. If buyers click on “Order Received” before the Estimated Delivery date, the On-Time Guarantee voucher will not be available.

Take note that the On-Time Guarantee voucher is only valid for 7 days from the claim date. In addition, users can only use either the On-Time Guarantee Voucher or Free Shipping discount per checkout.

For more info, you can visit Shopee’s On-Time Guarantee page and the official FAQ. — SoyaCincau