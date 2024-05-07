KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Cabinet has given the green light to review the current central disaster management policy in a bid to beef up Putrajaya’s response capabilities amid growing climate volatility, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

“I have received the Cabinet’s agreement to review the current disaster management policy in order to increase our robustness, preparedness and capability to manage disasters better,” he said in a speech delivered before disaster relief workers from several government agencies here.

The review, to be prepared by the National Disaster Management Committee (Nadma), is already in its final phase, added Zahid who is also Nadma chairman.

The Anwar government had allocated close to RM12 billion for some 30 flood mitigation projects under this year’s federal Budget, an unprecedented disaster management spending bill that observers said underscored the gravity of climate change’s impact throughout the country.

Zahid said today Nadma has spearheaded the review of National Security Council’s (MKN) Directive Number 20, which underpins MKN’s Disaster Management Mechanism and Policy.

“This is so the latest policy will meet the needs and evolution of disaster management that is becoming more complex,” he said.

“The review and amendment are set to beef up disaster management and will become the central reference for disaster management mechanisms.”

