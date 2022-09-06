Zulkifli Saadun was delighted to have received his dream car on his 71st birthday, a gift from his children. — Screen capture via TikTok/yusmaniza8

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — A 71-year-old Malaysian dad was caught off guard after getting his dream car, a Mercedes-Benz C200, for his 71st birthday.

In a heartwarming video on TikTok, Taiping man Zulkifli Saadun can be seen looking puzzled initially and then broke into a smile after realising that the car being driven to his home was his.

“Surprise for dad,” read the caption.

His daughter, Yusmaniza Zukifli, told Mstar that the surprise present was given to him for his 71st birthday on August 23 by his five children.

“Two years ago, my siblings and I chipped in money to get him a Honda CRV as dad had been using a second-hand car before this.

“But dad’s favourite has always been the Mercedes-Benz C200.

“He (dad) has sacrificed so much for us during our younger days — and my siblings and I want to give him the best now that we’re working,” she said.

She cited how her father has toiled away during her younger years by selling drinks and rojak at the night market to support the family.

“Dad has been an amazing figure during our childhood years — and he even went the extra mile to buy me a car for me to use for work.

“And he loves cars — there were many times where he would accompany his friends to help them choose the right second-hand car.

“He would always wash his own car,” she added.

Being a kind-hearted person, Yusmaniza also shared how her father has always been a good man by giving the poor money or food whenever they came to his stall.

“For me, my parents are my priority and I want to help them as much as possible because of all the sacrifices they’ve done for me,” she said.