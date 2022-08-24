A Taiwanese boy found himself banned from Douyin after he commented about Chinese president Xi Jinping's weight. — Screen capture from YouTube/ 486系列之486街頭全民調

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — A boy in Taiwan found himself banned from Chinese social networking site Douyin after calling Chinese president Xi Jinping “fatty”.

The boy was interviewed by YouTube channel 486 Street Polls on his opinions about China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying's claim that “Taiwan has always been part of China”, because Baidu Maps showed that there are dumpling restaurants and noodle eateries in Taipei.

A clip of the interview was shared by Taiwanese-Canadian YouTuber Daniel Ku on Twitter.

I love this Taiwanese kid "My TikTok account got banned.""Why? Did you insult China?""I did. I just...called China's Xi Jinping...a fatty."@kiss486 pic.twitter.com/A77yxilrBJ — Daniel Ku 顧仲文 (@danzwku) August 22, 2022

The boy, who was not identified, said Chinese propagandists are “probably just talking nonsense”, Taiwan News reported.

He was asked if Douyin videos often mention Taiwan or Hua's restaurant theory to which the boy replied that Douyin is from China and his phone originally had the application - before he was locked out of his account after he fat-shamed Xi in a random post.

It was previously reported that Malaysian rapper Namewee's song Fragile was banned in China as it contains jabs against Xi and touches on sensitive topics such as Covid-19, censorship, cancel culture and the Uyghurs.

One line in the song mentions a love for “dogs, cats, bats and civets” which apparently alludes to the pandemic, and another which goes, “It's illegal to breach the firewall, you'll be missed if the Pooh discovers it,” is a dig at the Chinese leader who has been likened to Winnie the Pooh by social media.