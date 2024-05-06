LONDON, May 6 — Lately, somatic workouts seem to be all the rage on TikTok. This practice offers a gentle approach to relieving the muscular tension that builds up in everyday life. Based on slow, thoughtful movements, somatic exercise also calms the mind by reducing stress and anxiety.

With the daily grind, our bodies can be prone to injury and muscular pain. Between the office and home, our bodies have become accustomed to a sedentary lifestyle, resulting in poor posture. But what if you could learn how to release the muscular tension that builds up in your body on a daily basis? That’s what somatic exercise is all about.

Derived from the Greek “soma” meaning “body,” somatic exercise enables us to connect with our bodies through exercise, and become fully aware of our physical capacities. In practice, it is characterised by slow, thoughtful movements and breathing work. The distinctive feature of this discipline is that it combines various different movements inspired by yoga, Pilates and dance. “Somatic exercises are used to increase awareness from the inside out... [and] they can help someone process and move stuck tension, memories and emotions,” Dr Scott Lyons, a psychologist and body-based trauma expert, told TODAY. “Additionally, somatic practices can help someone become more efficient in their movement, thus stronger and relieving pain.”

This type of exercise focuses on releasing localised muscular tension in different areas of the body, such as the back, abdomen, shoulders, hips, etc. “In order to experience its benefits, somatic movement should be performed as slowly as possible, preferably with the eyes closed to really connect with the body and gain an understanding of what it needs,” explains Gabriella Espinosa, a somatic movement teacher and founder of Women’s Body Wisdom, interviewed by Glamour UK.

How do you get started? In practical terms, there are various somatic movements. These include diaphragmatic or abdominal breathing, which can be practiced on its own or in conjunction with other movements such as walking or yoga. It involves consciously engaging the diaphragm and filling the lungs with air, while being mindful of each breath. Alternatively, there’s the “body scan” technique. Lie on your back, stretch out your arms and legs, and release tension in every part of your body. If you’d like to try other somatic movements, just type “somatic exercises” in the TikTok search function to see what’s out there.

Practicing somatic movements promises to help address our regular muscle movement patterns, returning the body to a more natural state, and leading to the relaxation of tense muscles, according to somatic movement therapist Francesca Melluzzi, also interviewed by Glamour UK. The expert goes on to state that somatic exercise can “improve muscular pain, fibromyalgia, arthritis, as well as supporting issues like digestion, hormones, and sleep.” While there are no studies to date on somatic exercise, it has been shown that tai chi, a somatic practice, can help maintain balance and prevent falls in older adults, and can even help combat anxiety and depression. As far as mental health is concerned, somatic movement is also claimed to be effective in combating depression, stress and anxiety, according to Francesca Melluzzi. — ETX Studio

