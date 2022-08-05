A post office in Wales has put up a sign warning customers they risk being fined RM54 if they are in a foul mood. — Picture via Reddit/ u/Zer0daveexpl0it

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — A post office in Wales has decided to slap a £10 (RM54) fine on customers with a short temper.

Shared by a patron on Reddit, the sign reads "If you are grouchy, irritable, or just plain rude: there will be a £10 charge for putting up with you," The Mirror reported.

The customer, who goes by the username u/Zer0daveexpl0it, wrote: "My local post office has had enough of your s***."

They continued: "I would like to have been there the day someone was particularly c**** to trigger this. Or it is an attempt at good old British humour. I can see Basil Fawlty having a sign like this."

"Either way, I did not test the fellow and was done and dusted in less than two minutes."

Reddit users were divided about the sign.

Some regard it as a humorous way of coping with the stress of dealing with the public, others did not like the idea of being punished for being in a bad mood.

An unimpressed person wrote: "So if my mum dies and I am in mourning thus feeling a little 'grouchy', but need to send a parcel, I am going to be charged £10? Moronic."

Another person commented: "Sorry if I have had a s*** day due to my anxiety issues and come across as grouchy without realising, you gonna charge me for that?"

Defending the sign, a former post office worker wrote: "Customers used to come in all the time on the phone and expect to be served.

"Super rude, and makes the job so much harder when we had to get certain info before we could process their transaction.

"My manager created a beautiful sign to deal with this. It read something like 'We know your call is important, so we will not interrupt you and will only serve you when your conversation is done'

"It was incredibly satisfying standing and waiting for someone to finish. They would get annoyed and we just pointed to the sign and carried on not serving them. We also got a lot of appreciative comments from other customers."