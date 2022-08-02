Japan's second largest telco company KDDI gave their customers RM6.81 as a gesture of apology over a network disruption early last month. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Japan's second largest telco company is giving its customers 200 Yen (RM6.81) each as a gesture of apology following a network outage early last month.

The outage is said to have been caused by human error and affected 35.9 million people with some needing 80 hours before services were restored, SoraNews24 reported.

Besides the monetary compensation, customers whose services were affected more than 24 hours will be given two days of free usage.

KDDI President Makoto Takahashi said the compensation would cost the company seven billion Yen (RM238.7 million).

Takahashi also promised to take a 20 per cent pay cut for three months as penance.

Following announcement of the monetary compensation, social media users expressed their surprise over the small amount.

Some said they would get a drink while others said they would get candy.

Another even said they would buy a can of energy drink but their children would need to top up the balance.