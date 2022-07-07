This is certainly not how American streamer, iShowSpeed, wished his July 4 would go down. — Screencapture via YouTube @iShowSpeedclips

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — A July 4 celebration Twitch stream was set ablaze, literally, when an American streamer set off fireworks in his own room.

Popular Twitch streamer Darren Watkins Jr. or ‘iShowSpeed’ lit a Pikachu firework from a large box of pyrotechnics he bought for the occasion.

Thinking it was a small firecracker, Watkins lit the small toy before large sparks erupted from its many holes.

As sparks flew and pops were fired off, Watkins panicked and called his mother for help as the Pikachu fireworks flew in his direction.

Eventually, the fireworks settled and the fire department was called, entering the stream that was still recording in real-time.

The United States celebrated Independence Day on July 4.

Since being uploaded on July 5, the clip has gone viral on social media, garnering many shocked and humorous reactions.

Not to mention a slew of re-edited memes.

Nah yall are too good with these pic.twitter.com/NPmGdwbK8Y — Classify (@Class) July 5, 2022

Bruh this animation of the Speed firework video [via @Theorus_]pic.twitter.com/e44X58N0xd — Full Squad Gaming (@fullsquadgaming) July 6, 2022

Ain't No way Speed set this exact firework off in his bedroom pic.twitter.com/ONN9JqPMmI — muffle h (@h_muffle) July 4, 2022

The online users also wished the streamer well, warning others not to set off fireworks in the home.

In a follow-up stream, Speed reassured his followers that the damage to his room was minor, with some scuffs on the ceiling and the floor.

“If you looked at the box, it actually shows what it (the fireworks) does, and I did not know that,” Watkins said.

“I wish I would have actually looked at it...it should have had a bigger label.”