Winners of the UNprofessional Competition at the Capital Dynamics' Kuala Lumpur office during the awards ceremony. — Picture via Capital Dynamics.

PETALING JAYA, June 30 — Global investment house Capital Dynamics held its awards ceremony-cum-media conference for its 2022 UNprofessional Competition today.

A total of six lucky winners won a total of RM56,500 worth of investment units in the i Capital Asia-Pacific ex-Japan BTB Fund ― a regular income unit trust fund managed by Capital Dynamics Australia.

Capital Dynamics deputy group chief executive officer Tan Mun Lin said that many Malaysians have not pondered about the long term plans especially when Covid-19 and the unprecedented floods hit the nation in the past two years.

“Hence, Capital Dynamics held the Unprofessional Competition to help ordinary Malaysians rebuild depleted or lost savings.

“Rebuilding savings is top priority.

“Our aim is to help winners grow their prizes through proper investment that will benefit them for the longer term,” she said.

One of the winners Ashley Koh Jia Ying teared up when giving her thank-you speech as she was grateful to Capital Dynamics for the chance to share her story that was reminiscent of her late mother.

The competition was a global script writing and video creation contest for ordinary people about the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, loss of health and well-being as well as unemployment.

Participants need not be professional script writers or video makers.

All they needed was a motivational story and a device to produce the script or video.

Anyone interested to view the winning video and scripts can surf here.