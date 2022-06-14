Sami (left) posing for a picture with Richards for a Mother’s Day post — the pair allegedly had a strained relationship in the past. — Picture via Instagram/ samisheen

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — Actor Charlie Sheen is not at all happy that his daughter Sami has an OnlyFans account.

Sami, 18, on Monday (June 13) announced her OnlyFans profile on Instagram.

Her mother, actress Denise Richards, expressed her support in the comments, saying: “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

Charlie told E! News that while he did not “condone this”, he had urged his daughter to “keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity”.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother (Denise Richards).

“This did not occur under my roof,” the 56-year-old Two And a Half Men star reportedly added.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service, where users can buy and sell content such as pictures and videos, and the site has gained a reputation for racy, adult content.

Richards, 51, meanwhile, told E! News that Sami’s decision “wasn’t based on whose house she lives in”.

“All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” she reportedly said.

In September last year, Sami posted a now-private TikTok video alleging that she was “trapped in an abusive household”.

PageSix reported then that Sami later said she had moved out of the “hell house” and dropped out of school.

Quoting an anonymous source, PageSix now confirms that Sami has moved back with her mother.

Commenting on the news, social media users were quick to bring up Charlie’s past notoriety for wild parties involving cocaine and sex workers.

“Charlie Sheen not wanting his daughter to have an OnlyFans (account) is interesting considering he kept the industry afloat in the 80s, 90s, and 00s,” said one user.

Charlie and Richards, who were married from 2002 to 2005, also share two other daughters, 17-year-old Lola and 10-year-old Eloise.