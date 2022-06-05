NEW YORK, June 5 — It’s not always easy to find the time — or the motivation — for a long, sweaty workout. But so-called ‘fitness snacks’ can be a way to help people get 30 minutes of exercise per day — one of the WHO’s recommendations for staying healthy. The secret is to spread out this half hour of exercise over the course of the day, breaking it up into several small, easily digestible sessions, each lasting just a few minutes.

Instead of spending 30 minutes working out non-stop, the idea behind “fitness snacks” is to split this half-hour target into short, bite-sized sessions of five to ten minutes, spread over the course of a day. “Fitness snacks” are “short bursts of activity spread out throughout the day as opposed to one long workout session,” explains sports medicine expert Cindy Lin, MD, on the CNBC website.

She advises taking several breaks during the day and dedicating them to physical activity. And there’s no need to roll out the yoga mat or slip into sneakers. “Any ‘breathing harder than normal’ activity counts as a moderate-intensity activity,” the specialist explains. A brisk 10-minute walk, a household chore, body weight exercises or climbing stairs could all be suitable activities, for example.

The goal of this approach is not necessarily to lose weight or slim down. “Fitness snacks” are above all a way to help people stay healthy by fighting against sedentary lifestyles. This technique can be helpful in improving heart health, boosting energy levels and reducing stress. — ETX Studio